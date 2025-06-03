10 Ways You Can Avoid Wasting Fuel In Your Car

Average gas prices have dropped slightly in recent years after a peak in 2022, but they're still significantly higher than they were a decade ago. With living costs rising in a variety of ways in recent months, cutting down on your fuel bill is an important part of keeping your budget in check. If you're in the market for a new car, it's worth checking out the most-fuel efficient cars on the market, many of which can hit over 40 mpg with ease. If you're trying to make your current car a little less fuel-hungry, however, then there are still plenty of things you can do.

Advertisement

Some fuel-saving methods might involve making compromises, either with your driving style or your journey times. Still, others are as simple as cutting out bad habits or checking a few things on your car that shouldn't take more than a few minutes. Whether you're looking for quick and easy ways to save on gas or you're ready to adapt your driving style for bigger savings, these 10 tips should help you spend less at the fuel pump.