Why Do Cars Have Different Highway And City MPG?

Anyone who's regularly visited a gas station in recent years can tell you that fuel prices have been all over the place. They'd also tell you prices continue to err on the side of expensive, and that seems unlikely to change anytime in the near future. Given the facts, a vehicle's fuel economy numbers have, arguably, become one of the most important factors people consider when purchasing a new car, truck, or SUV.

Some consumers are, of course, trying to off-set the financial burden of fuel by purchasing one of the more highly-rated hybrids on the market. Others are even ditching fossil fuels altogether by getting behind the wheel of an all-electric vehicle from one of the major auto manufacturers. But gas continues to be the go-to juice for many vehicles currently on the road, and average miles per gallon (mpg) remains a prime factor in their overall market value.

However, figuring out how many mpg a vehicle gets is not always as simple as you might hope, largely because there are two separate numbers to account for. If you've researched a new vehicle online or at a showroom of late, you've no doubt seen both numbers listed on its spec sheet, one being city mpg and the other being highway mpg. If you've ever wondered what exactly sets those figures apart, it's largely a matter of the driving conditions a vehicle endures in each setting. Here's a closer look at why city and highway mpg are different.

