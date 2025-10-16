These Major Automakers Are Ditching Touch Screen Dashboards And Going Back To Basics

The past decade has witnessed an increasing number of carmakers ditching physical buttons on car dashboards, replacing them with large touchscreen controls. While these looked and felt cool, it wouldn't take users long to realize that these weren't great in terms of user friendliness or safety. The problem with putting everything inside a touchscreen is that simple one-click commands become needlessly complicated. On older cars, something seemingly as simple as controlling the fan speed involved an intuitive flick of a very tactile, physical rotary dial. These simple solutions were discarded in favor of fancy-looking on-screen slider controls. If that wasn't all, in the rush to cram everything onto a giant touchscreen — often under the guise of minimalism and modernity — carmakers even ignored obvious safety concerns. Most of these concerns stem directly from the likelihood that drivers will have to take their eyes off the road in order to navigate menu options and change a setting.

It is also becoming clear that minimalism and design weren't the only driving forces behind forcing people to put up with giant touchscreens inside cars. Their sheer prevalence means touchscreens are cheaper to produce and update than complex button arrays, giving manufacturers an added financial incentive to opt for all-screen designs. We've talked about how adding more screens and removing buttons has adversely impacted safety. And just when everyone thought there was no going back to the good old days of physical buttons, there is a sliver of hope. Several legacy automakers, including Volkswagen, Mercedes-Benz, and Hyundai, are reversing course. They're rediscovering the value of buttons, knobs, and tactile feedback — the very elements that once made driving simpler, safer, and far more human.