VW's New Beetle Successor Sounds Like A Great Deal (Unless You Live In The US)
It's been over five years since Volkswagen stopped producing its iconic, classic small car, the Volkswagen Beetle. While there have been rumors of a possible comeback of the car since then, Volkswagen has always denied any such possibility. With the rise in the popularity of electric vehicles, the possibility of a battery-electric Beetle has also been rumored.
Even as a possible revival of the Beetle brand hangs in balance, what Volkswagen did confirm a few weeks ago was that it is working on an entry-level electric car. With a target price of around 20,000 euros (~$21,500), this upcoming EV — at least in spirit — appears to have what it would take for Volkswagen to fight the onslaught of affordable, high-quality EVs made in China. On March 5, 2025, exactly a month after it last teased the vehicle, Volkswagen finally revealed its vision for an affordable electric car. The legacy German carmaker is calling this new vehicle the Volkswagen ID. EVERY1. If not obvious already, the naming scheme follows Volkswagen's existing electric cars that carry the ID branding.
Interestingly, the ID. EVERY1 is not the first attempt at an affordable electric car concept from the company. In 2023, the company showcased a similar car called the Volkswagen ID.2all, which had a projected $25,000 price tag and a possible 2026 launch. While Volkswagen appears to be on the path to launching the ID.2all in 2026, the company has also announced its intentions to launch the even more affordable EV — the ID. EVERY1 — the very next year, in 2027.
The Volkswagen ID. EVERY1: all you need to know
Currently, the Volkswagen ID. EVERY1 is just a vision for a concept electric vehicle. Like its slightly more expensive sibling (the ID.2all), Volkswagen has positioned the ID. EVERY1 as an EV built "from Europe, for Europe," essentially establishing the fact that it is optimized for sale in Europe. The Volkswagen ID. EVERY1 is the newest product based on Volkswagen's new MED platform. Short for modular electric drive, this is the platform that most of Volkswagen group's electric cars are based on. The ID. EVERY1 is designed from the ground up to be an electric urban car. The current concept version of the vehicle gets a decently powerful 94 hp (70 kW) motor that will let it achieve a top speed of 81 mph on the highway.
While Volkswagen shied away from revealing the possible battery capacity of the car, the company did confirm that users can expect the vehicle to offer at least 155 miles of range (250 kilometers). The car is also quite compact, measuring just 152.8 inches (3,880 millimeters), making it only slightly longer than the Volkswagen Up and slightly smaller than the already announced Volkswagen ID.2all (159.4 inches). For those wondering, the existing Volkswagen Polo, in comparison, measures 160.4 inches in length.
Despite its compact dimensions, the ID. EVERY1 features ample space to carry four people comfortably, while offering a decent 10.8 cubic feet (305 liters) of luggage space. Volkswagen asserts that the production version of the ID. EVERY1 will feature a new software suite that allows for easy over-the-air updates. This means owners can receive new features and improvements even after purchasing the vehicle, ensuring it stays updated with newer technological advancements.
A more electric future for Volkswagen
While there is no denying that Volkswagen has been late to the electric vehicle party, the company does have ambitious goals for its electrification strategy. Volkswagen's current roadmap includes plans to launch as many as nine new electric car models by 2027, four of which will be based on the aforementioned MEB platform.
The company is also aiming to increase its competitiveness in the EV space and vehicles like the ID. EVERY1 and the ID.2all appear to be a part of this strategy. By 2030, Volkswagen intends to become one of the world's largest high-volume EV carmakers. Volkswagen's ultimate goal is to solidify its position as the top affordable EV brand, countering competition from Chinese automakers that have rapidly expanded in the European market.
While Volkswagen's EV offerings look promising for European customers, Volkswagen has not indicated any plans to launch these upcoming small EVs in the U.S. This may come as a disappointment to American buyers looking for a budget-friendly EV from a known brand. The U.S. market has seen a rise in demand for electric crossovers and SUVs, but truly affordable small electric cars remain rare. Volkswagen may be focusing on larger EVs in the U.S., such as the ID.4 and ID. Buzz, to cater to American preferences. However, with growing concerns over EV affordability, a model like the ID. EVERY1 could have been an excellent option for cost-conscious buyers in the U.S.