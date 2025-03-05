VW's New Beetle Successor Sounds Like A Great Deal (Unless You Live In The US)

It's been over five years since Volkswagen stopped producing its iconic, classic small car, the Volkswagen Beetle. While there have been rumors of a possible comeback of the car since then, Volkswagen has always denied any such possibility. With the rise in the popularity of electric vehicles, the possibility of a battery-electric Beetle has also been rumored.

Even as a possible revival of the Beetle brand hangs in balance, what Volkswagen did confirm a few weeks ago was that it is working on an entry-level electric car. With a target price of around 20,000 euros (~$21,500), this upcoming EV — at least in spirit — appears to have what it would take for Volkswagen to fight the onslaught of affordable, high-quality EVs made in China. On March 5, 2025, exactly a month after it last teased the vehicle, Volkswagen finally revealed its vision for an affordable electric car. The legacy German carmaker is calling this new vehicle the Volkswagen ID. EVERY1. If not obvious already, the naming scheme follows Volkswagen's existing electric cars that carry the ID branding.

Interestingly, the ID. EVERY1 is not the first attempt at an affordable electric car concept from the company. In 2023, the company showcased a similar car called the Volkswagen ID.2all, which had a projected $25,000 price tag and a possible 2026 launch. While Volkswagen appears to be on the path to launching the ID.2all in 2026, the company has also announced its intentions to launch the even more affordable EV — the ID. EVERY1 — the very next year, in 2027.