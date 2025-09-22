4 Of The Worst Jeep Cherokee Years You Can Buy (According To Owners)
There aren't many automakers that deserve as much credit for kickstarting the SUV segment as Jeep. Throughout the brand's history, Jeep has continuously offered capable yet comfortable nameplates, often at a lower price point than some key rivals, with the Cherokee being one of the most recognizable models. Debuting in 1974, the Cherokee was built on the back of the Wagoneer's success, taking the two back doors off to offer a smaller alternative to the latter. The second generation ran from the 1980s into the early 2000s, more than proving its worth, but some of the more recent models don't exactly contribute to the Cherokee's legacy.
When buying a used car, knowing that there's a small likelihood of it needing frequent trips to the mechanic is crucial. Compared to Japan's best in the form of Toyota and Honda, American manufacturers haven't quite managed to match them in terms of reliability, something that was all too evident with the Jeep Cherokee models in production throughout the 2010s. They sold well and ticked all the boxes on paper for what you'd expect from a Jeep (capable and comfortable), but a common string of issues quickly put it on the back foot. The nameplate is returning in 2026 after its 2023 discontinuation, but until then, here's a look at the worst Cherokee model years you can buy and where the main issues lie.
2014 Jeep Cherokee
For the 2014 model year, Jeep made some significant changes at the smaller end of its lineup, with the Cherokee at the center of attention. Between 2002 and 2013, the Cherokee was called the Liberty in the U.S., reserving the Cherokee nameplate for international markets, mainly for clarity between the compact crossover and the larger Grand Cherokee. With the fifth generation, however, the Cherokee was brought back to the States with a much different look compared to when it left.
Under the hood of the 2014 Cherokee was a 2.4L four-cylinder engine for the base trim, as well as an all-new nine-speed automatic transmission. The automaker hoped the new gearbox would offer something different from the competition, but it was unfortunately plagued with issues that made this model year somewhat infamous. As per CarComplaints.com, the overwhelming majority of issues owners faced came down to the nine-speed automatic, with rough shifting, not going into gear, and the whole system giving up. With so many negative cases, it's easy to see why FCA (now Stellantis) was sued for just how poorly the new transmission performed in the early fifth-gen models.
Alongside the transmission, some owners also reported trouble with the engine, but not nearly as regularly. Faulty ignition wires causing a drop in performance are a top issue, according to RepairPal. Other complaints note the SUV stalling or shutting off, despite giving it plenty of power.
2016 Jeep Cherokee
Two years after the Cherokee was brought back to the market, things didn't get much better for the Grand Cherokee's smaller counterpart. From the outside, you wouldn't spot any major changes, which was also the case under the crossover's shell. The 2.4L four-cylinder was still the Cherokee's powerplant, with the nine-speed automatic also remaining as the transmission for the model. A more powerful 3.2L V6 producing 271 horsepower was generally favored, but neither came without trouble.
An issue with both engines widely reported by owners on CarComplaints.com is the engine shutting off. There are a few reasons why this happens with the 2016 Cherokee, with low oil without any prior warning being a main annoyance, but owners commonly note that the engine switches off after making sharper turns. Power transfer unit failures also contributed to some 2016 Cherokees shutting down, which, despite recalls, is still reported by owners on the NHTSA website.
There weren't as many complaints with the 2016 Cherokee's transmission compared to the 2014 counterpart, but with it being the same nine-speed automatic, owners still faced a few problems. With rough shifting and gear slipping, the service transmission light often comes on, leading to a sometimes sizable bill depending on the root cause.
2018 Jeep Cherokee
Moving forward another couple of years, the outlook for the Jeep Cherokee once again didn't improve, especially when looking at the issues owners faced with their SUVs. Aside from some cosmetic options and new trim levels to keep it competitive with the rapidly developing segment at the time, the foundations remained the same in 2018, leading to reports of similar issues that troubled previous models.
As per the NHTSA's website, the majority of the more recent complaints, some within the last few months, surround the power transfer unit failing. Recalls also include the 2018 model year for the widespread transfer unit issue, but some models that experienced a loss of drive haven't been included. And if they were, the replacement part isn't always available. Owners have also reported how fast this Cherokee burns through oil, causing engine shutdowns similar to the 2016 model.
Another pain point with the 2018 model is potential issues with the infotainment system. You may encounter ghost touches or a complete malfunction of the main touchscreen, potentially leading to a costly replacement if necessary.
2019 Jeep Cherokee
Much of the 2018 model was carried over for the 2019 Jeep Cherokee, aside from one major addition: a new engine. Jeep introduced a turbocharged 2.0L four-cylinder alongside the existing 2.4L four-cylinder and the V6, in hopes of improving efficiency and performance. It succeeded in these areas to an extent; the new engine produces 270 horsepower and can sit at 26 MPG combined, according to the EPA. However, when it comes to reliability, it still falls victim to issues like the latter two power units.
According to owner reviews and complaints listed on the NHTSA website, you can expect to come across even more issues with the power transfer case dropping the performance in four-wheel-drive models, as well as the engine shutting off due to low oil levels without any warnings. Regarding the new engine for the 2019 Cherokee, some owners reported random shutdowns, sometimes with almost every possible warning light flashing at once. Failing cylinders have been blamed for the 2.0L engine's trouble by some. Also, despite the nine-speed transmission being reworked for this year, a recall came in to fix incorrect calibration.
Methodology
To identify the Jeep Cherokee models that should be avoided, we ensured that multiple owners reported similar issues with the SUV. We collected reviews from sites such as CarComplaints.com, RepairPal, Consumer Reports, the NHTSA, and various Jeep Cherokee forums to cross-reference the problems owners faced and confirm consistency.