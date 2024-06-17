Was 2016 A Good Year For The Jeep Grand Cherokee? Here's What You Need To Know
The Jeep Grand Cherokee arguably offers the best amalgamation of Jeep benefits in one tidy package. With a midsize approach to the SUV genre, the Grand Cherokee offers comfortable seating for up to five, but still retains a measure of sportiness. Six trims were offered with the 2016 model that varied in price from an MSRP of $29,995 up to $65,695. You could select from a few different engines that included a robust 6.4-liter Hemi V8, and even an EcoDiesel variant, among others.
With a history that goes back to 1974 and the very first model, every generation of Jeep Cherokee offers its own benefits and quirks. Did the automaker get most everything right for 2016, or should you avoid this iteration like a bad cold? According to mainstream automotive publications, customer reviews, and a limited number of complaints, the 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee might be a model worth considering.
Expert reviews tout variety, but recalls are a concern
It can be a little intimidating when you learn that the 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee offers six different trims, including the luxurious Summit and Overland. However, with more options, you can better customize the SUV to your needs. KellyBlueBook.com points out that, "Variants widen [Grand Cherokees] appeal." For example, one buyer might be drawn to the Laredo trim for its economical price, and engine that balances power and efficiency. On the other end of the spectrum, another driver might crave the 475-horsepower muscle behind the SRT model.
With several options in-between, the 2016 Grand Cherokee allows you to prioritize luxury, performance, off-road capability, and budget within its several trims. Edmunds.com sums up their thoughts with, "If you want a midsize SUV that does a little of everything, the 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee is a prime candidate."
However, it's worth pointing out that this particular Jeep had nine recalls by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). Fortunately, the 2016 Grand Cherokee showed improvement in the categories of powertrain, steering and suspension, and in-car electronics over the 2015 iteration, per Consumer Reports.
Most owners praise performance but some experience major problems
Owners with personal experience driving the 2016 Grand Cherokee overwhelmingly recommend it. Many drivers pointed to positive aspects of this model such as the build quality, and performance both in towing and off-road. With three different four-wheel drive systems available, Jeep leaned into its strengths and reputation for capability on rough terrain. Those owners who took advantage of the Grand Cherokee's Trail-Rated badge reported satisfaction with their choice. One driver commented "Looks amazing, drives great on and off-road, and the family loves it too!"
Despite the overwhelmingly positive reviews, there are some owners who take issue with the 2016 Grand Cherokee's reliability. One driver noted, "58,000 miles – here's the issues: Replaced the water pump four times. Replaced humidity sensor. Replaced transmission heater. Replaced fuel pressure sensor. Replaced radio system twice." Another owner mentions problems at 89,000 miles with the water pump and electrical systems. Unfortunately, issues with water pumps are one of the reasons why your car's engine can overheat. Those issues aside, the 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee is one of the better versions by the carmaker and one worth investigating.