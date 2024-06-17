Was 2016 A Good Year For The Jeep Grand Cherokee? Here's What You Need To Know

It can be a little intimidating when you learn that the 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee offers six different trims, including the luxurious Summit and Overland. However, with more options, you can better customize the SUV to your needs. KellyBlueBook.com points out that, "Variants widen [Grand Cherokees] appeal." For example, one buyer might be drawn to the Laredo trim for its economical price, and engine that balances power and efficiency. On the other end of the spectrum, another driver might crave the 475-horsepower muscle behind the SRT model.

With several options in-between, the 2016 Grand Cherokee allows you to prioritize luxury, performance, off-road capability, and budget within its several trims. Edmunds.com sums up their thoughts with, "If you want a midsize SUV that does a little of everything, the 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee is a prime candidate."

However, it's worth pointing out that this particular Jeep had nine recalls by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). Fortunately, the 2016 Grand Cherokee showed improvement in the categories of powertrain, steering and suspension, and in-car electronics over the 2015 iteration, per Consumer Reports.