Mazda Is Finally Caving In To The Touchscreen Dashboard Trend
The all-new 2026 Mazda CX-5 compact SUV has a feature that is not new to the industry but is a first for Mazda. Abandoning the brand's longtime use of a rotary controller for its Mazda Connect infotainment system, Mazda is going with a traditional touchscreen with its third-generation CX-5. Since its debut in 2012, Mazda has sold a total of 4.5 million CX-5s worldwide, with 1.6 million of those sold in the U.S. The new 2026 Mazda CX-5 is also larger and more spacious than its predecessor, with approximately 4.5" stretch in both its wheelbase and length, a half-inch increase in width, and a cargo area that is two inches longer than before.
Buyers of the 2026 model will actually have two touchscreen options, depending on the trim level chosen. The lower-level trims will come with a 12.9" touchscreen, which is larger than the 10.3" screen that came in the 2025 CX-5. Upper-level trims will be outfitted with an optional 15.6" touchscreen, the largest screen yet offered on a Mazda vehicle, one of the things you should know about the 2026 Mazda CX-5. The infotainment system will incorporate Google built-in to facilitate access to navigation and Google's AI assistant features, with numerous apps available in the Google Play Store. The CX-5's system will also be compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. While functions like audio and climate controls can be accessed through the touchscreen, the CX-5 will also have steering wheel controls for those functions, eliminating them as a source of driver distraction.
What else should you know about the 2026 Mazda CX-5?
The 2026 Mazda CX-5's styling has been updated to align with its newer SUV siblings, particularly the Mazda CX-90, CX-70, and CX-50, which compare in size & specs to the CX-5. This is noticeable in the 2026 CX-5's redesigned headlights, front grille, and taillights. Inside, the doors have larger openings, making it easier to get in and out. More room has also been provided in the new CX-5 for rear passengers' knees, heads, and legs. Instead of the 2025 model's conventional glass moonroof panel over the front row of seats, the 2026 CX-5 now offers a panoramic glass moonroof that extends back into the second row to let more light in. Ambient lighting has been added to the front doors, letting you choose from seven 'calming' colors, according to Mazda.
The other big news concerning the 2026 Mazda CX-5 is that there will be a hybrid version. It will be quite different from the Toyota RAV4-derived system currently used in the 2025 Mazda CX-50 Hybrid, instead being based on a Mazda SkyActiv-Z engine with Mazda hybrid technology. The hybrid system in the 2026 CX-5 is promised to deliver higher performance and an engaging driving experience, as well as higher fuel efficiency. The 2026 CX-5 Hybrid will appear sometime after the standard-engined version, which will arrive in early 2026 and be propelled by the same 2.5-liter inline-four producing 187 horsepower as the 2025 model, also with a six-speed automatic and standard all-wheel drive.