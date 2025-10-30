Mazda Is Finally Caving In To The Touchscreen Dashboard Trend

The all-new 2026 Mazda CX-5 compact SUV has a feature that is not new to the industry but is a first for Mazda. Abandoning the brand's longtime use of a rotary controller for its Mazda Connect infotainment system, Mazda is going with a traditional touchscreen with its third-generation CX-5. Since its debut in 2012, Mazda has sold a total of 4.5 million CX-5s worldwide, with 1.6 million of those sold in the U.S. The new 2026 Mazda CX-5 is also larger and more spacious than its predecessor, with approximately 4.5" stretch in both its wheelbase and length, a half-inch increase in width, and a cargo area that is two inches longer than before.

Buyers of the 2026 model will actually have two touchscreen options, depending on the trim level chosen. The lower-level trims will come with a 12.9" touchscreen, which is larger than the 10.3" screen that came in the 2025 CX-5. Upper-level trims will be outfitted with an optional 15.6" touchscreen, the largest screen yet offered on a Mazda vehicle, one of the things you should know about the 2026 Mazda CX-5. The infotainment system will incorporate Google built-in to facilitate access to navigation and Google's AI assistant features, with numerous apps available in the Google Play Store. The CX-5's system will also be compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. While functions like audio and climate controls can be accessed through the touchscreen, the CX-5 will also have steering wheel controls for those functions, eliminating them as a source of driver distraction.