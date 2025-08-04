Is The Mazda CX-50 Bigger Than The CX-5? Here's How They Compare In Size & Specs

Historically, Mazda has always done things a little differently, instead of following trends. Most famously, Mazda pioneered rotary engine technology, launching several rotary-powered cars over the decades, most famously the RX-7 and RX-8. Fast-forward to today, though, and Mazda conforms to the norm a little more than before, in the form of its comprehensive range of SUVs. Among these models are the CX-5 and CX-50 — compact SUVs with prices that start at around $30,000, seat five occupants, and share powertrains.

Picking between the two may prove to be quite a tricky task, as in many ways, the CX-5 and CX-50 are remarkably similar to one another. It may seem strange for Mazda to go through the trouble of bringing two nearly identical SUVs to the market at the same time, but the Japanese automaker has ensured they also differ just enough from one another. The CX-50, for example, sports a more rugged and adventurous aesthetic and is also longer and lower than the CX-5. It also has a hybrid powertrain, which isn't available on the CX-5. On the other hand, the CX-5 has some tricks up its sleeve that may appeal to certain buyers, including offering more space for occupants and slightly more cargo room with the rear seats folded down.