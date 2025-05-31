10 Of The Most Successful Models In Mazda History

One of Mazda's most iconic nameplates, the RX-7, nearly didn't have a rotary engine. When Mazda bosses were toying with making a sports car in the '70s, the oil crisis was in full swing, and buyers were turning away from fuel-hungry cars. The rotary engine was known to be less efficient than its traditional rivals, but still Mazda refused to give up on it.

Advertisement

The brand developed a new, more reliable and less gas-guzzling version of the engine, and fitted it under the hood of its newest sports car, the FB RX-7. It was launched in Japan in 1978, with 133 horsepower on offer and a curb weight of around 2,200 pounds. Over the following years, the car was also launched in Europe and the U.S., where it could be had with a 13B rotary under the hood.

The FC RX-7 launched in 1985 and offered more power and Euro-inspired styling, but the generation that most enthusiasts remember today is the FD RX-7 that launched in 1992. Its unique looks and powerful rotary engine made it unlike any other car on sale, and thanks to the distinctive exhaust note of said engine, it sounded unlike anything else to boot. It was discontinued from most export markets in the '90s but remained on sale in Japan until 2002, when it was replaced by the RX-8. Over its production run, over 800,000 examples of the RX-7 were built, making it the most commercially successful rotary car ever.

Advertisement