10 Things You Should Know Before Buying A Mazda 3 (New Or Used)

Despite the continued popularity of SUVs and crossovers, buyers who want hatchbacks and sedans aren't short of choices for now. The Mazda3 is offered in both hatchback and sedan form, but both variants face tough competition. Helping the model stand out from the crowd is its styling, which remains sleek-looking despite being unchanged for a few years, as well as Mazda's focus on driving fun. The latter is something that's not easy to come by with today's tightening emissions regulations and the switch to electrification, so it alone is enough to make the Mazda3 a worthy competitor against its long-established rivals.

Despite its driving appeal, the Mazda3 does lag behind those rivals in some ways. Its efficiency and value retention score poorly compared to what else is on offer in the segment, and so buyers will potentially have to accept a few compromises as part of the deal. Whether or not those compromises are worthwhile will vary between individual buyers, but to help you make the right decision, we've rounded up a few things you should know before heading out to buy a new or used example.