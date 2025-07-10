4 Things You Should Know About The 2026 Mazda CX-5

Mazda's compact SUV, the CX-5 has been redesigned for 2026, and it gets a series of welcome updates. The current Mazda CX-5 is refined, well-built, and it has impressive driving dynamics, but it's been a while since it got a major overhaul — and as a result, it's started to lag behind the competition. The new 2026 CX-5 is longer and wider, more spacious, it has new styling all around, a thoroughly updated interior, new tech, and some features worth looking forward to. Unfortunately, there is still one big missing piece.

Mazda

The CX-5 has been behind the curve for a while now when it comes to available engines and hybrid tech, and that problem carries over into 2026. It still uses the same, singular powertrain, and there's no hybrid yet. The CX-5's sibling, the CX-50, offers a hybrid powertrain, but the regular CX-5 still has to compete against some of America's most popular vehicles without one.

The Toyota RAV4, already the top-selling vehicle in the U.S., has been redesigned for 2026 as well, with several powertrains to choose from and fresh new looks. Well-rounded rivals like the Honda CR-V should be considered too, with efficient standard and hybrid powertrains. Mazda says there's a hybrid model coming in 2027, though, so this problem could fade away soon and give the CX-5 a big boost — especially if this new model delivers the kind of refinement and driving engagement we've come to expect.