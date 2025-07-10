4 Things You Should Know About The 2026 Mazda CX-5
Mazda's compact SUV, the CX-5 has been redesigned for 2026, and it gets a series of welcome updates. The current Mazda CX-5 is refined, well-built, and it has impressive driving dynamics, but it's been a while since it got a major overhaul — and as a result, it's started to lag behind the competition. The new 2026 CX-5 is longer and wider, more spacious, it has new styling all around, a thoroughly updated interior, new tech, and some features worth looking forward to. Unfortunately, there is still one big missing piece.
The CX-5 has been behind the curve for a while now when it comes to available engines and hybrid tech, and that problem carries over into 2026. It still uses the same, singular powertrain, and there's no hybrid yet. The CX-5's sibling, the CX-50, offers a hybrid powertrain, but the regular CX-5 still has to compete against some of America's most popular vehicles without one.
The Toyota RAV4, already the top-selling vehicle in the U.S., has been redesigned for 2026 as well, with several powertrains to choose from and fresh new looks. Well-rounded rivals like the Honda CR-V should be considered too, with efficient standard and hybrid powertrains. Mazda says there's a hybrid model coming in 2027, though, so this problem could fade away soon and give the CX-5 a big boost — especially if this new model delivers the kind of refinement and driving engagement we've come to expect.
There's a hybrid on the horizon, but it's not here yet
For 2026, the CX-5 is still powered by its current engine: a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine that makes 187 horsepower and 185 lb-ft of torque. It's adequately powered for the class, but most rivals offer punchier turbocharged powertrains and available hybrid configurations, both with significantly better fuel economy. Fuel economy estimates for the 2025 CX-5 range between 24 and 28 mpg combined, according to the EPA.
With the same engine, and increased dimensions of the 2026 CX-5, it's unlikely that those fuel economy estimates go up. Mazda says that the 2.5-liter engine has been recalibrated with sharper responses, but those changes aren't likely to translate into a big jump in efficiency. To put those numbers into perspective, the RAV4 gets estimates that range from 28 to 39 mpg combined, while the CR-V floats between 28 and 40 mpg combined.
Mazda says that in 2027, the CX-5 will get a new SkyActiv-Z powertrain — a hybrid that promises better performance and better fuel economy. Full details on the SkyActiv-Z haven't been released just yet, but we do know that at its core it will use a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine along with hybridization. This is all part of Mazda's strategy to meet increasing fuel-economy standards in Europe and North America. With the available hybrid powertrain, the CX-5's sibling, the CX-50, gets an EPA estimated 38 mpg combined — giving us hope for strong performance from the inbound CX-5 hybrid.
Mazda added a big touchscreen and updated tech
The CX-5 has been restyled, and we'll get to that, but let's talk about tech first. Gone is the 10.25-inch screen from the current CX-5 and in its place, Mazda has given the new CX-5 a massive new 15.6-inch center display. The landscape-style screen is the largest touchscreen ever offered in any Mazda product, and it sits relatively low in the dashboard, replacing a lot of the physical controls. Climate controls, which used to sit low near the CX-5's gear lever, have now moved into the lower area of the touchscreen. The screen also integrates Google built-in technology and features like Google Assistant which can use voice commands to control navigation, climate control, and other media functions.
While we can't say yet just how successful the new screen and its accompanying tech will be until we get them in house for testing, it's nice to see such a large and integrated interface. In some current and previous Mazda models, the screens feel a bit tacked on, and some lack touchscreen functionality — a drawback that gives competitors a distinct advantage. If the new screen functions anywhere near as good as it looks, Mazda will likely claw back most of that distance via one of the largest screens in the class.
It's bigger and that means it has more space
From nose to tail, the new 2026 CX-5 grows by 4.5 inches and the wheelbase has grown by 3 inches. The current CX-5 measures 108.1 inches from nose to tail, so the new one should be about 112 inches long, still slightly smaller than the current CX-50 which sits at 185.8. Mazda doesn't say by how much, but they say this increase in exterior dimensions has increased cargo capacity.
The current cargo space behind the CX-5's rear seats measures just 29.1 cubic feet, which is a bit less than what's offered in the most-spacious versions of the CR-V (39.3 cubic feet) and the RAV4 (37.5 cubic feet). A lower load-in height will help with heavy cargo, and claimed larger door openings improve the ease of getting in and out of the CX-5. On top of the added cargo space, Mazda says that the new CX-5 will also offer more legroom, kneeroom, and headroom.
The looks are updated, but not revolutionized
There are some differences in the aesthetics of the new 2026 CX-5 and the outgoing 2025 model, but they're both speaking the same styling language. Mazda calls it the latest evolution of the Kodo design, and that the new CX-5 works with the same silhouette as the outgoing model. Thankfully, the CX-5 already has one of the sleekest profiles in the class, so this mild change in looks isn't something you'll hear us complaining about.
Part of the updated aesthetic is a change in headlight design and taillight design that gives the CX-5 closer ties to the CX-70 and CX-90 – the bigger SUVs in Mazda's lineup. The cabin still has a premium look and feel about it, a virtue we've come to expect from Mazda in recent years, but appreciate nonetheless. Even though it's missing the hybrid powertrain for now, there's a lot to like about the current CX-5 and the new 2026 model builds on a strong foundation, so we're excited to get behind the wheel.