These Popular Car Models Are Being Discontinued In 2025

Each model year, new cars are added to manufacturers' lineups and others are discontinued. Some discontinued cars can be popular models, dropped for a variety of reasons. Let's take a look at popular car models being discontinued in 2025, which means that 2025 will be their final model year.

Let's start with sedans, which have been falling out of favor for many years, as the popularity of SUVs, with their higher seating and added capacity for cargo and people, continues to increase. In the popular-priced arena, the under-$20,000 Nissan Versa – one of the cheapest new cars you can buy in 2025 — is rumored to be getting the boot after this year. The mid-size value sedan the Subaru Legacy is going away after its final appearance as a 2025 model. And another mass-market sedan making its departure will be the midsize Chevrolet Malibu, a good car that no one noticed, not even Chevy.

Moving up to luxury-brand sedans, the midsize Audi A4 has been discontinued. And the compact, stylish Volvo S60 in both its plug-in hybrid and turbocharged inline incarnations — one of the most reliable Volvo models ever built — will also have its last hurrah.

