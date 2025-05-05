These Popular Car Models Are Being Discontinued In 2025
Each model year, new cars are added to manufacturers' lineups and others are discontinued. Some discontinued cars can be popular models, dropped for a variety of reasons. Let's take a look at popular car models being discontinued in 2025, which means that 2025 will be their final model year.
Let's start with sedans, which have been falling out of favor for many years, as the popularity of SUVs, with their higher seating and added capacity for cargo and people, continues to increase. In the popular-priced arena, the under-$20,000 Nissan Versa – one of the cheapest new cars you can buy in 2025 — is rumored to be getting the boot after this year. The mid-size value sedan the Subaru Legacy is going away after its final appearance as a 2025 model. And another mass-market sedan making its departure will be the midsize Chevrolet Malibu, a good car that no one noticed, not even Chevy.
Moving up to luxury-brand sedans, the midsize Audi A4 has been discontinued. And the compact, stylish Volvo S60 in both its plug-in hybrid and turbocharged inline incarnations — one of the most reliable Volvo models ever built — will also have its last hurrah.
Which other popular car models are being discontinued in 2025?
There's only one SUV that will fade away in 2025, the subcompact Cadillac XT4. One reason it's ending is that its only assembly plant, in Fairfax, Kansas — the same General Motors plant that had built the Chevrolet Malibu — is planned to be converted to electric vehicle production for the second-generation version of the Chevrolet Bolt EV.
One last car model being dropped after the 2025 model year isn't popular now, but it was much more so when it was introduced. That's the Lexus RC Coupe (and here's what RC stands for on Lexus models). Lexus sold a total of 56,232 of RCs from 2014 through 2024, but their sales peaked during their second year on the U.S. market, with 14,784 sold in 2015. Sales have steadily trailed off since then, with only 1,854 sold in 2024 and 452 RCs sold during the first three months of 2025.