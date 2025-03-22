Why Is Cadillac Discontinuing The XT4?

The number one Cadillac SUV consumers know the brand for is the Cadillac Escalade with its huge screens and V8 grunt. However, not everyone needs something so large, which is why the smaller XT4, the smallest and cheapest SUV made by Cadillac, resonated with many people. Unfortunately, it didn't resonate with enough customers. The XT4's production came to an end in January 2025 with only a short seven year life, joining a long line of top brand cars and trucks being discontinued this year. General Motors' Fairfax Assembly plant in Kansas City, Kansas was the only facility manufacturing the XT4, and it intends to make room for the upcoming second-generation Chevrolet Bolt EV.

There were already plans to pause the XT4's production to focus on the Bolt EV, but a look at the numbers likely steered the automaker to simply cut it all together. The same assembly plant that built the XT4 also built the Chevrolet Malibu, which GM brought to an end in December 2024, as well. GM spokesperson Kevin Kelly reassured the public that while it's focusing on EVs, it's still maintaining a strong portfolio of ICE vehicles, saying, "General Motors is confident in our strong ICE [internal combustion engine] and EV portfolio and will lean into growth opportunities guided by customer demand," according to Kelly Blue Book.

The XT4 had good numbers in 2024's third quarter with a nearly 7% growth over the third quarter in 2023. However, compared to the whole of 2024 to 2023, the lineup saw roughly a 12% drop in sales.

