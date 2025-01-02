2025 Volvo S60 Plug-In Hybrid Review: Stylish Sedan Has An Electrified Surprise

The 2025 S60 Plug-In Hybrid isn't quite the car you expect from Volvo. Yes, it's safe and eminently capable of driving sensibly — just as you expect from those sober Swedes — yet it's also packing more than 500 lb-ft of torque and is only a tenth of a second slower in the 0-60 dash than a Porsche 718 Cayman S. Unlike that Porsche, though, there's seating for five and 40+ miles of electric-only range.

The third-generation S60 has been around since 2018, so it's a testament to Volvo's design chops that it still looks fresh and purposeful. Part of that may be the — relative — rarity of sedans these days, compared to SUVs and crossovers, but the S60's restrained blend of curves and creases deserves credit, too. I'm showing my bias here, but the only thing which would improve it is a wagon rear, for which you'll need the V60.

The bulk of Volvo's color options are variations on black, gray, and white — mass-market friendly, but hardly striking. There are, at least, two brighter finishes: a metallic blue, and the metallic red you see here. 18-inch wheels are standard, with 19-inch versions available (and standard on the Dark Theme car, with its blacked-out exterior trim).

