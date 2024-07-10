2024 Volvo V60 Polestar Engineered Review: Electrified Wagon Asks A Hard Question

Volvo may currently be divesting itself from Polestar, but that doesn't mean the Geely stablemates are unwilling to share some expertise, especially in the name of making a mighty appealing wagon. The 2024 Volvo V60 Polestar Engineered sits at the niche center of an unusual Venn diagram, certainly. A wagon, that's also a plug-in hybrid, that's also designed for driving enthusiasts wanting 455 horsepower on tap.

At this point, you probably already know whether you like Volvo's wagon style or aren't a fan. The V60 Polestar Engineered does without the V60 and V90 Cross Country's collective pretense at being a little bit like a crossover, skipping the raised ride height and the bolt-on plastic cladding. 19-inch forged alloy wheels are standard, along with glossy black grille, window, and side mirror trim, and matching roof rails.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

Hopefully you like sober paint colors, as Volvo's palette seems heavily inspired by Gothenburg's winter skies: black, gray, silver, and white. Long gone are the days when Polestar's vibrant blue singled out the most potent models.

It's all very handsome, though, and practical with it. Pop the tailgate — powered, if you cough up another $200 — and there's up to 60.5 cu-ft of easily-accessed storage with the rear bench folded. Suddenly, the relatively high floor of crossovers and SUVs seems like an inexplicable compromise to make.