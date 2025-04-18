What Does RC Stand For On Lexus?
Lexus uses a fairly simple and straightforward naming strategy for its cars, and has ever since the luxo-barge LS launched the brand in 1989. For the most part, two letters are used to identify each model, with popular nameplates including the Lexus NX compact crossover, LS luxury sedan, and, of course, the RC. The letters the Japanese brand uses to denote each individual model are more than just random letters, though, as there is a meaning behind every model's name.
The model in question here, the RC, is called so because RC stands for "Radical Coupe." With its rakish lines, potent powertrains, and impressive performance-orientated technologies, Radical Coupe seems like a fitting nameplate for this awesome Lexus, particularly at the high end. Lexus currently sells the RC — a sleek and stylish coupe — with prices starting from $46,695 for the entry-level RC 300, rising through seven other RC models to $94,000 for the top-of-the-line RC F Final Edition.
Unsurprisingly, the F in RC F also stands for something specific. It harks back to Fuji Speedway, Japan's iconic racetrack, and is a letter Lexus uses to identify performance models. A lot of product testing is carried out for Lexus at this track, so the designation makes sense.
A closer look at the Lexus RC F
Not all Lexus RC models are created equal – the base model kicks out 241 horsepower from a 2.0L inline-four turbo engine, which is perfectly adequate for a coupe of its size, but it's not exactly radical, is it? Shelling out a touch more cash for the RC 350 nets you a notably more exciting 3.5L V-6 engine with 311 horsepower. That's enough to see the RC dash from zero to 60 mph in just 5.8 seconds.
That would likely be quick enough for most, but to truly justify its radical title, the RC must be specified as the full-fat RC F. Lexus is killing off the V-8-powered RC F (hence the term "Final Edition") in a last hurrah limited to just 179 cars in the U.S., with prices starting at over double what an entry-level RC 300 will cost you. But for now, Lexus rips out the RC's inline-four and swaps in the RC F's 5.0L naturally aspirated V-8 engine, which produces a tire-shredding 472 horsepower, and can complete the all-important zero to 60 sprint in just 4.2 seconds.
It's not just the engine that's different in the RC F, either — pretty much everything is upgraded over the standard RC, both mechanical and cosmetic. Wide arches, an aggressive front end, and a driver-focused interior with figure-hugging bucket seats are just some of the features that separate the RC F from the lesser RC.
Here's what other Lexus nameplates stand for
It's not just the RC and RC F models that have hidden meanings in their name — Lexus uses this technique to name all of their models. Here's a rundown of what each model stands for:
-
CT – Creative Touring
-
ES – Executive Sedan
-
GS – Grand Sedan
-
IS – Intelligent Sports
-
LC – Luxury Coupe
-
LFA (concept) – Lexus Future Advance
-
LFA (production) – Lexus F-Sports Apex
-
LS – Luxury Sedan
-
NX – Nimble Crossover
-
RX – Radiant Crossover
-
RZ – Radiant Zero
-
SC – Sports Coupe
-
UX – Urban Crossover
A few of these stand out as most interesting — for example, the Radiant Zero RZ. This was the first all-electric vehicle Lexus came out with, and so the Z or Zero part of its name highlighted the fact that it's a zero-emissions vehicle — clearly something the brand was proud of when it launched, and keen to highlight.
The Lexus LFA — a now-iconic and highly prized supercar – is another model with a name worth exploring. The words chosen for the production model, Lexus F-Sports Apex, clearly depict that the LFA was the very best Lexus could produce in the 2000s, created with a no-compromise approach to performance. According to Lexus, the name "transitioned to Lexus F-Sports Apex when it entered production to symbolise the epitome of the 'F' series sports brand."