What Does RC Stand For On Lexus?

Lexus uses a fairly simple and straightforward naming strategy for its cars, and has ever since the luxo-barge LS launched the brand in 1989. For the most part, two letters are used to identify each model, with popular nameplates including the Lexus NX compact crossover, LS luxury sedan, and, of course, the RC. The letters the Japanese brand uses to denote each individual model are more than just random letters, though, as there is a meaning behind every model's name.

The model in question here, the RC, is called so because RC stands for "Radical Coupe." With its rakish lines, potent powertrains, and impressive performance-orientated technologies, Radical Coupe seems like a fitting nameplate for this awesome Lexus, particularly at the high end. Lexus currently sells the RC — a sleek and stylish coupe — with prices starting from $46,695 for the entry-level RC 300, rising through seven other RC models to $94,000 for the top-of-the-line RC F Final Edition.

Unsurprisingly, the F in RC F also stands for something specific. It harks back to Fuji Speedway, Japan's iconic racetrack, and is a letter Lexus uses to identify performance models. A lot of product testing is carried out for Lexus at this track, so the designation makes sense.

