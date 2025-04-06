7 Of The Most Reliable Volvo Models Ever Built, Ranked

Volvo has a history of pioneering car safety. In 1959, they invented the three point seat belt and gave the technology to the world for free. They also introduced seat-mounted airbags, the rear-facing child seat, and were early adopters of blind spot monitoring, among many other innovations.

Advertisement

The company is so dedicated to safety that if a major accident involves a Volvo, they send a team to investigate. If it happens within 45 minutes of Volvo's headquarters in Sweden, their on-call Traffic Accident Research Team rushes to the scene to assist and collect data. This attention to detail makes Volvos a pleasure to own — though some models more than others. If you're looking into owning a Volvo, this article covers the seven most reliable Volvos ever made.

We based our rankings primarily on J.D. Power's Quality & Reliability Score, then cross-checked with recall data from NHTSA and Euro NCAP as well as longevity stats from iSeeCars. Repair costs from open-source claims and RepairPal were also factored in, with lower costs ranking higher. Lastly, we considered consumer feedback from Kelley Blue Book, Edmunds and Consumer Reports. Here are the Volvos to look for if you want to buy a car that will last.

Advertisement