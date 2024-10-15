Who Makes Volvo Cars And Where Are They Built?

With origins in Gothenburg, Sweden, Volvo has had almost a hundred years of car-making history under its belt. In 1927, Volvo revealed its first vehicle, the four-cylinder ÖV4 car, but it took almost 20 years before it launched the PV 444 or "little Volvo," which signified its place on the international stage in 1944. While it took another decade before the PV 444 graced United States soil in 1955, American drivers quickly became (and are still) its most important market outside of Europe.

Through the years, Volvo has made a reputation for itself as an innovative and reliable manufacturer. In the past, Volvo and one of its designers, Nils Bohlin, famously decided not to patent the first three-point seat belt system to allow other manufacturers to provide the safest possible seat belt option. Initially, it was used by the Volvo PV 544 and the Amazon 120, but now it is ubiquitous across vehicle manufacturers everywhere.

Since then, Volvo has been sold in 100 countries by a network of global dealers and with thousands of employees across multiple continents. Here at SlashGear, Volvo and its portfolio of vehicles have joined several of our top lists, especially with its smaller vehicles that could pack a punch. For example, its cars have joined our lists for practical cars that you can consider instead of SUVs and small car engines with impressive horsepower output. But who makes the renowned car brand today (and is it really still European)?

