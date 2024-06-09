5 Small Car Engines With Impressive Horsepower Output

When you talk about high output engines, you usually think about cars with lots of cylinders, like V8, V10, V12, or even W16 engines. These powerful engines include the likes of the Bugatti W-16 engine, or these V8 Dodge crate engines. However, advancements in engine design and technology means that you no longer must rely on sheer displacement to deliver power. Forced induction has allowed engine manufacturers to get more power out of smaller engines, thus increasing efficiency.

But more than just saving fuel, the small but powerful engines also save on size and weight, allowing engineers to put more horses in smaller vehicles. So, we'll list some of the smallest performance engines you can get today. All the engines we have will not go over 2 liters in displacement, and we won't have more than four cylinders. While some of the engines we will mention will come in hybrid vehicles, we will only look at the engine's horsepower output, and not the overall power of the car it comes in.