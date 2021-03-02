Volvo commits to being fully electric by 2030 and online-only sales

The pressure is ramping on automakers worldwide to become fully electric with their fleets to eliminate the need for fossil fuels in the US and abroad. Volvo Cars has announced that it is committed to being a leader in the premium electric car market and intends to become a fully electric car company by 2030. By 2030, the automaker will only sell fully electric cars and phase out any vehicle in its global portfolio that uses an internal combustion engine, including hybrids.

This is a change compared to many automakers who intend to produce hybrids along with fully electric vehicles. The automaker says its decision builds on the expectation for legislation and the rapid expansion of accessible and high-quality charging infrastructure to accelerate customer acceptance of electric cars.

Volvo also says that as it switches to a fully electric car company, it will increase its focus on online sales in a more complete, attractive, and transparent consumer offer using the Care by Volvo name. All fully electric models will only be available via online sales methods.

Volvo Cars intends to invest heavily in online sales channels to reduce complexity with transparent inset pricing models. All sales will focus on the premium electric models, with Volvo aiming to be a segment leader. Care by Volvo was, until recently, the name of the automaker’s subscription service, and it will be expanded into a broader customer offer aimed at increasing convenience.

When shoppers purchase an electric Volvo online, it will include a care package with items like service, warranty, roadside assistance, insurance where available, and home charging options. The automaker also says that its transparent and set pricing models will eliminate negotiations when purchasing a vehicle.