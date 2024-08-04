8 Super Practical Used Cars You Should Consider Over An SUV

We're constantly told and we keep seeing that SUVs dominate the world. No matter how small the vehicle is, tack on some plastic body cladding and larger wheels, maybe some AWD, and instantly, it becomes a best-seller. As somebody who's had a good amount of seat time in them, I can say with confidence that there's nothing inherently wrong with the latest scope of family SUVs. In fact, the best SUVs from major brands are actually quite good.

However, as somebody who has also had a fair amount of experience behind the wheel of various practical, fun cars that aren't SUVs, I can also say that buyers and enthusiasts can do a lot better.

Once upon a time, the idea of a family car that's not necessarily 15 feet up from the ground was fairly successful. And then it wasn't. Automakers stopped believing in the idea of wagons, and while minivans are still doing pretty well, they still live in the shadow of the sport utility vehicle.

Next time you're shopping for a family vehicle, forget the SUVs for just a second and check out some of these awesome oddities on the used market. More often than not, you'll get AWD and plenty of practicality, but also a much better drive and a more attractive exterior.