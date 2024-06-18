Four Car Brands You'll Be Surprised To Know Come From China

Founded by engineer Colin Chapman in 1952, Lotus introduced its first vehicle for public consumption, the Mark VII (or Lotus 7), in 1957. Lotus continued to operate as an independent company producing exciting sports cars for an audience that valued its lightweight approach to vehicle design until it was purchased by General Motors in 1986. General Motors would eventually sell the company to Italian businessman Romano Artioli in 1993, who would offload it to Malaysian carmaker Proton in 1996.

During its ownership under Artioli and Proton, Lotus developed a new modular platform architecture composed of glued aluminum sections that would underpin their vehicles for the next decade and beyond, beginning with the mid-engined Elise. The Elise would eventually make it to American shores with its second-generation, when Lotus equipped it with a Toyota-sourced four cylinder that was compliant with Federal Government emissions requirements.

In June of 2017, Chinese automaker Geely purchased a controlling fifty-one percent stake in Lotus from Proton. Under Geely, Lotus has dramatically expanded its product portfolio beyond sports cars like the Emira to include the Eletre, a high performance electric SUV, and the Evija, an all-electric supercar. Also in the product pipeline for a 2024 debut is an electric grand tourer dubbed the Emeya. While the only convention seemingly remaining from earlier days of Lotus seems to be badges starting with 'E', these new models portend a brighter future for a brand that in decades past struggled to stay in business.