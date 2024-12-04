2025 Volvo XC60 Review: This Hybrid Makes Sense (With The Right Options)

You could accuse automakers of playing fast-and-loose with words when it comes to the EV transition. Volvo, for instance, likes to remind us that its entire current range is electrified, though — as is the case with this 2025 XC60 B5 — not all EVs are created equal.

That's because Volvo includes mild hybrids under its electric umbrella. In the case of the B5 drivetrain, that means a 2.0-liter turbocharged gas engine is still doing the lion's share of the work, but there's a 48V mild hybrid system bolted on. It contributes a little extra grunt, but is more about smoother engine stop-start and nudging up fuel economy slightly.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

Unlike the plug-in hybrid models in Volvo's line-up — which includes a PHEV version of the XC60 — or, indeed, its fully-electric cars like the EX90, the XC60 B5 isn't designed to run on battery power alone. The upside, though, is comparative affordability: its $47,050 (plus $1,295 destination) starting price is $11,000 less than you'll spend to get into its plug-in hybrid sibling.

