2025 Volvo XC60 Review: This Hybrid Makes Sense (With The Right Options)
You could accuse automakers of playing fast-and-loose with words when it comes to the EV transition. Volvo, for instance, likes to remind us that its entire current range is electrified, though — as is the case with this 2025 XC60 B5 — not all EVs are created equal.
That's because Volvo includes mild hybrids under its electric umbrella. In the case of the B5 drivetrain, that means a 2.0-liter turbocharged gas engine is still doing the lion's share of the work, but there's a 48V mild hybrid system bolted on. It contributes a little extra grunt, but is more about smoother engine stop-start and nudging up fuel economy slightly.
Unlike the plug-in hybrid models in Volvo's line-up — which includes a PHEV version of the XC60 — or, indeed, its fully-electric cars like the EX90, the XC60 B5 isn't designed to run on battery power alone. The upside, though, is comparative affordability: its $47,050 (plus $1,295 destination) starting price is $11,000 less than you'll spend to get into its plug-in hybrid sibling.
Classic looks don't go out of style
From the outside, two things mainly distinguish the mild hybrid and plug-in hybrid SUVs: the small badge on the rear, and the PHEV's front fender hatch hiding the charging socket. As with all other mild hybrids, the XC60 B5 doesn't rely on external power. Its (far smaller) battery is topped up by regenerative braking — that is, it uses the integrated starter-generator motor to reclaim power that would ordinarily be wasted as you slow down — meaning there's no need to think about having a home charger installed.
The XC60 is aging gracefully. Less angular than the EX-series of pure EVs such as the new EX30, it's handsome and restrained, with subtle splashes of exterior chrome. If it's still too flashy for your tastes, the Black edition (from $59,395) swaps that for a gloss black grille, wheels, and other details. 18-inch wheels are standard on the base Core trim, with the Plus stepping up to 19-inch versions. A panoramic glass roof, gloss black roof rails, and tinted rear windows are standard across the board.
The Ultra trim you see here, meanwhile, has handsome 20-inch diamond cut alloy wheels. Its Denim Blue paint is still pretty sober, as with most of Volvo's color options, though there's an eye-catching Fusion Red for no extra cost. Pop the standard power tailgate and there's a solid but not class-leading 22.4 cu-ft of trunk space, which expands to 63.3 cu-ft with the 60/40 split rear bench folded.
B5 is the least-powerful, but it doesn't feel slow
The B5 drivetrain isn't just the least-complicated of the XC60's propulsion options, it's also the least-powerful. Still, the 247 horsepower and 266 lb-ft from the gas engine feels much perkier than the on-paper numbers might suggest, thanks to the electric motor's contribution and Volvo's gearing choices for the standard 8-speed automatic transmission.
Officially, 0-60 mph arrives in 6.5 seconds — not terribly slow, but definitely behind some of the other small crossovers out there — but there's a neat enthusiasm to the XC60 B5's power delivery. It never feels slow, certainly, and the transition points between gas and electric are so smooth as to be imperceptible. The same goes for the start-stop system, which is far more refined than many such systems in rival cars.
All-wheel drive is standard, but Volvo keeps the drive mode situation simple. Tap through into the Settings, then Drive Modes (a process which really could be faster, frankly), and there's a single toggle for an "Off-Road" option intended for low-traction situations. Unlike in other Volvo cars, there's no adjustment for the electric power steering; the XC60 B5's is definitely on the light side, leaving things feeling a tad remote, but also making maneuvering easy.
The optional $1,800 active chassis system with air suspension doesn't exactly turn this into a cornering beast, but it does a great job of isolating you from low-quality roads.
A grown-up interior
The reality is that the XC60 isn't a sports SUV, and the interior continues that truth. Volvo hasn't really done much to update its cabin aesthetic for its mild hybrid and PHEV cars, but that's no hardship since it nailed the design essentials early on. This particular car's ventilated Nappa leather seats — with $600 massage option — are comfortable and supportive; Core and Plus trims get leatherette.
There's tasteful wood and real metal on the dashboard and door panels, and Volvo's use of glossy black plastic is reasonably minimal. Is the Ultra trim's crystal gearshift stopper a little ridiculous? Certainly, but it's a fun detail when it glows at night. A 12-inch digital cluster display and small-seeming 9-inch center touchscreen are standard, with the XC60 running Google built-in.
That means Google Maps for navigation, the Google Assistant for voice control, and Play store access for a (small) number of third-party apps, like Spotify and the Vivaldi browser. Volvo's high-level UI is tidy and reasonably easy to use, though once you dip deeper the interface gets list-heavy and the touch-points can be very small.
At least there's a dedicated volume knob with play/pause button, but sadly no wireless Apple CarPlay — it's USB only — and no Android Auto at all.
No shortage of safety tech
Front and rear space is decent, though whoever gets the rear middle seat will have a sizable driveline hump between their feet to contend with. Dual-zone climate is standard on the Core and Plus; the Ultra switches that out for quad-zone. Heated front seats are standard across the board; the Ultra adds front seat ventilation and a heated steering wheel.
As you'd expect from a Volvo, safety tech isn't in short supply. All trims get blind-spot warnings and rear cross-traffic alerts, plus lane-keeping assistance, oncoming lane mitigation, and rear parking sensors. Plus trim adds a 360-degree camera — which, frustratingly, can't be shown on-screen at the same time as the regular reversing camera — and front and side parking sensors, plus adaptive cruise control and Pilot Assist.
That's Volvo's hands-on adaptive cruiser and lane-centering system, which is solid though now feels somewhat outclassed by hands-off versions from GM, Ford, and others. The Ultra trim gets a heads-up display, plus a useful power outlet in the trunk.
2025 Volvo XC60 B5 Verdict
Not getting pure-electric driving — the XC60 T8's plug-in drivetrain is good for 35 miles on battery power alone — is one downside to opting for the B5. So, too, is generally lesser fuel economy. The EPA says the mild hybrid is good for 23 mpg in the city, 30 mpg on the highway, and 26 mpg combined; in PHEV mode, the T8 is rated for 28 mpg combined. My own, mixed driving saw 21.5 mpg for the B5.
Though it's beginning to show its age in places, now — not least the central touchscreen size, and a UI which can be sluggish to show up when you first start the engine — the XC60 manages to keep its premium feel overall. A clean exterior design and quality interior serve it well, though I'd be tempted to skip this $58,295 Ultra trim (which climbs to a hefty $68,245 all-in with extras) and play the middle-ground with the $52,995 Plus instead.
That way, you're not going to be distracted with the pleasing-but-pricey Porsche Macan, though BMW's X3 and Mercedes' GLC would be worth cross-shopping with. Arguably the strongest rival is the Genesis GV70: a bit more showy, inside and out, and more powerful, though less frugal. I can't help but thinking that in a few years time, though, the XC60 will still look classically handsome on your driveway, whereas the Genesis might have dated more rapidly. Like with going electric gradually, there's something to be said about restraint.