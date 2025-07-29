13 Of The Longest Running Nameplates In Automotive History, Ranked Newest To Oldest

Undoubtedly one of Giorgetto Giugiaro's best car designs, the original Volkswagen Golf set the template for what a front-wheel drive hatchback should look like. It launched in 1974, with the Golf nameplate being used in all markets aside from the U.S., where it was initially marketed as the Rabbit. By the end of the decade, Volkswagen had set up a plant in the U.S. and produced Rabbits that were tweaked specifically for American tastes. A second-generation Golf arrived in the mid-'80s that kept much of the fundamental styling but was larger and more efficient.

The third generation of the Golf was launched in 1991, hitting U.S. dealerships as a 1993 model year car. It was relatively short-lived, and by the end of the '90s, it had been replaced by the fourth-generation model. New generations followed every few years, with the most recent eighth-generation being unveiled in 2019.

Volkswagen also launched a similarly long-lived model that Americans never got. The Polo slotted in below the Golf, being smaller and more affordable but with a similar focus on practicality. It arrived in 1975, the year after the Golf, and remains on sale in Europe today, having celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2025.