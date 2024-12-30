Which Model Saved Porsche From Bankruptcy In The '90s?

It was a little over 30 years ago — Porsche was in a world of hurt as the early 1990s delivered a triple whammy of an inefficient production processes, poor car sales, and an economic recession in the U.S. Porsche needed a magic bullet to turn things around.

Inspired by Mazda's success with the MX-5 Miata starting in 1989, Porsche saw the potential for an affordable mid-engine sports car that could both draw on the company's heritage and sell in decent numbers. It would be a replacement for the previous platform that had spawned the 924, the 944, and the 968. The new car, known as type 986, would be the successor to the renowned Porsche 550 Spyder that made its racing bones back in the 1950s. As Mazda had proven, the world's markets were ready for to buy roadsters. This one would have the Porsche name on it and be named the Boxster.

The only problem remaining was that Porsche was in no condition to produce a mass-market vehicle in quantity. Its production process was antiquated, requiring extensive searches through parts bins for the components required to make each individual vehicle. It was taking Porsche 120 hours to make a single car, which was way too long to make them profitably. A change was needed, and it was needed fast.

