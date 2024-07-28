The 12 Best Looking Mercedes-Benz Models Ever Designed

The racing version of the 300 SL had already made its mark on the sports car world by the time an American Mercedes-Benz importer suggested it could be made into a road car. Max Hoffman was an influential figure in North American Mercedes-Benz sales, and his insistence that American consumers would want a sports car with the famous tristar logo was what convinced the automaker's bosses to take a gamble on production. That, and the fact that he ordered 1,000 units on the spot to prove his point.

It would turn out that Hoffman's hunch was right, and buyers were found for every car in the initial production run in only a year. Demand was still strong, however, so production was extended. It helped, of course, that the race-spec 300 SL was still racking up high profile victories at races such as the Mille Miglia, beating competition from the likes of Ferrari and Aston Martin.

The car's sleek handmade body and now-iconic gullwing doors also played a key role in its popularity, but neither were originally conceived with customers in mind. The body shape was simply a matter of aerodynamics, built to give the car an advantage over its racing rivals, and the doors were a byproduct of the car's racing roots. Its spaceframe chassis was designed to save weight, but it was also too high for regular doors to be fitted. In order to fit doors to roadgoing cars without needing to alter the chassis, engineers came up with the gullwing door. Thus, a design icon was born.