The Classic Mercedes Convertible That Symbolized '60s Cool

The crucial change between the 300SL and the 230SL — known internally as the W113 — was accessibility. According to Auto Evolution, the 300SL had been exclusive in every sense of the word: high-priced and high-powered, with a manufacturing run of just over 3,000 models. In that respect, the 230SL wasn't just the 300SL's successor. It was the successful merging of that car with the 190SL, a comparatively underpowered but far cheaper and more widely available two-seater that sold almost 26,000 models.

Splitting the difference could have meant disaster, creating a car that could neither perform like the 300SL nor deliver the thrifty thrills of the 190. Instead, Mercedes went to the drawing board and built a completely new car that exemplified the crucial improvements in engineering that defined '60s auto design. The 230SL was the first mass-produced car with a safety body, incorporating crumple zones in the front and rear and a removable hard top to improve safety in rollover accidents.

Safety measures required no compromises in performance, however. At 150 horsepower and 145 foot-pounds of torque, the stiff body and quick pickup of the sensibly priced roadster kept it just a few seconds behind dedicated race cars from Ferrari and other legendary marques on challenging tracks. Variants on the W113 sold from 1963 to 1971, delivering tens of thousands of models worldwide to demonstrate what Mercedes-Benz could do.