10 Things You Should Know Before Buying A Toyota Land Cruiser (New Or Used)
Few names hold quite as much sway in the off-road world as the Toyota Land Cruiser. The legendary Japanese SUV has been through many distinct iterations over its decades on sale, with each generation having its own set of fans. For the 2024 model year, Toyota launched its latest Land Cruiser in America, and it's quite a different beast to the previous 200 Series Land Cruiser, which was discontinued in the U.S. after 2021. It's both less expensive and less upmarket than before, although both of those changes come with some compromises.
Buyers in the market for a new or used Land Cruiser will invariably be looking for a few key things. All-terrain capability has remained a key selling point of the nameplate since its inception, as well as reliability. The latest Land Cruiser certainly offers plenty of the former, although for now, it's too early to tell if it can live up to its predecessors' enviable reputation for the latter. Buyers who want to err on the side of caution can pick a tried-and-tested used example instead of the latest model, but no matter whether you're buying new or used, there are a few things worth knowing.
1. The latest Land Cruiser has gone hybrid
The latest American market generation of the Land Cruiser is based on the global Land Cruiser Prado model, so it's smaller and less costly than the previous 200 Series. It's also now a hybrid, with all trims sporting the same 2.4L i-FORCE MAX hybrid powertrain that can be found in other, larger models in Toyota's truck and SUV range. The setup comes with an auto box as standard, like virtually all modern hybrids do.
The new Land Cruiser sports a new, revamped interior, with a digital dash and an 8- or 12.3-inch central infotainment touchscreen on higher trims. There are still plenty of physical buttons too, most of which come in durable but visually unappealing black plastic. Through the rest of the cabin, the theme is similar; Toyota clearly designed the upholstery with longevity in mind, but even top-spec trims don't match the plushness of the top-spec 200 Series Land Cruiser.
2. Americans can't buy the successor to the 200 Series
Despite Americans only having access to the model known in global markets as the Land Cruiser Prado, a direct successor to the 200 Series Land Cruiser is available elsewhere in the world. The Prado/U.S. Land Cruiser shares its TNGA-F platform with several other Toyota SUV models including the 2025 4Runner, but the 300 Series uses the separate GA-F platform, and therefore can be described as a true successor to the 200 Series.
It's this difference that has led some to describe the U.S. Land Cruiser as not a "true" Land Cruiser, although this arguably isn't accurate. The Land Cruiser has been split into two forms since the 70 Series: Heavy Duty and Light Duty. The latter has been referred to as the Prado in global markets since 1990. Essentially, the previous generation U.S. market Land Cruiser was the Heavy Duty version, while the new one is the Light Duty version.
In markets where the Heavy Duty 300 Series is offered, such as the UAE, it's priced accordingly. The base-spec variant of the 4.0L 2024 model starts from 238,900 AED (around $65,000), while the top-spec trim costs at least 308,900 AED (roughly $84,000).
3. No matter which trim you pick, it's not cheap
The U.S. market 2025 Land Cruiser is more affordable than the Heavy Duty variant offered in global markets, but it's still far from a bargain. The base-spec 1958 trim starts at $56,700 excluding fees, while the pricier Land Cruiser trim starts at $61,470. Tick every option that's available, however, and that price will increase considerably, to well beyond $75,000. The First Edition, previously the top spec trim for the 2024 model year, is no longer offered for 2025.
Buyers pay a notable price premium for the Land Cruiser compared to the closely related 4Runner, which shares its platform and, in some trims, its powertrain. For example, the 2024 4Runner TRD Off-Road boasts an identical i-FORCE MAX hybrid powertrain as the Land Cruiser, yet it retails for $51,990 excluding fees. The non-hybrid, four-wheel drive 4Runner can be had for even less, for as little as $42,770 excluding fees.
4. The 2025 Land Cruiser's off-road abilities remain impressive
It might come with a premium price tag, but the latest version of the Land Cruiser also packs a suitably premium suite of off-road features. Higher-spec versions get a stabilizer bar disconnect and Multi-Terrain Select, which gives less experienced off-road drivers an easy way to achieve optimal traction over a variety of surfaces. A set of cameras provide visibility around the car to help avoid wayward rocks, vegetation, and debris.
Center and locking rear diffs are available as standard, as is Downhill Assist Control, which helps drivers safely navigate the steepest trails. Anyone looking to regularly put their new Land Cruiser through its paces on rougher trails might want to consider a lift, as its ground clearance of 8.7 inches trails behind the likes of the Jeep Wrangler at 11.6 inches. Still, with an approach angle of 31.0 degrees and departure angle of 22.0 degrees, it's still plenty capable from the factory. Compounding that capability is the Land Cruiser's 6,000 pound towing capacity, an impressive figure for its segment.
5. It might be a hybrid, but don't expect exceptional efficiency
The 2025 Land Cruiser's hybrid powertrain brings big gains in efficiency compared to the previous Land Cruiser generation, but make no mistake, it's still not a frugal SUV. The 2021 Land Cruiser with its 5.7L V8 engine managed a paltry 14 mpg combined according to EPA figures, while the latest Land Cruiser achieves a combined 23 mpg. It's most efficient on the highway, with an EPA-estimated consumption of 25 mpg, while drivers can expect 22 mpg in the city.
It's a significant improvement, and one that puts the Land Cruiser ahead of other trail-ready SUVs, although by a relatively small margin. A non-hybrid 2.0L Jeep Wrangler manages a combined 21 mpg, while the EcoBoost-equipped Bronco should average 20 mpg combined, according to the EPA. By far the most efficient option in the segment is the Jeep Wrangler 4xe, which boasts an official combined rating of 49 mpge, although how close drivers get to that figure will vary wildly depending on how much they use its all-electric range.
6. Buyers looking for a used Land Cruiser have plenty of options
The Land Cruiser is unusual in that, given its historically exceptional longevity and the enthusiast base surrounding it, there are a range of older generations readily available on the used market to pick from. The one you pick is largely a matter of budget and personal preference, since all are highly capable. No matter which one you go for though, it's worth checking out SlashGear's list of things to look out for when buying a used car beforehand.
The Land Cruiser was first offered in the U.S. in 1958, but it was with the launch of the 40 Series in 1960 that the nameplate first saw real recognition. It proved popular enough that Toyota would continue selling it in America for 23 years, although during the latter part of its life it was also sold alongside the 55 Series. Next to be offered in America was the 60 Series, which debuted in 1980, then the 80 Series, which debuted for 1991. It was followed up by the 100 Series in 1998, with the 200 Series arriving for 2008.
Various Land Cruiser-based models were also sold in America as the Lexus LX from the '90s onward. That leaves buyers looking for a used bargain with a huge array of options to pick from, but be aware — no matter the generation, a Land Cruiser in decent condition won't be cheap, because its famed reliability and cult classic status have kept it in high demand among enthusiasts.
7. Used Land Cruisers are generally a safe bet if they've been looked after
Every generation of Land Cruiser has its known problems, but overall, it remains a safe bet no matter which model year buyers pick. Searching through NHTSA's database of recalls and complaints returns remarkably few of both, with the 1999 and 2000 model year Land Cruisers being the ones most complained about. As of this writing, they have logged 23 and 24 complaints respectively with the agency. Particularly for older Land Cruiser generations, the biggest factor in determining reliability will be how well it has been looked after by its previous owners.
Before settling on a generation or specific model year, it's worth searching out enthusiast forums and looking for information about the quirks or weaknesses of that particular model. It isn't difficult to find owners' forums for any given generation of Land Cruiser, and the wealth of information that's available on them should help you get an idea of weak spots to look out for when you're inspecting a potential purchase.
8. New Land Cruisers should hold their value well
Land Cruisers have traditionally been renowned for holding their value much better than their rivals, and today's used prices for older models are no different. It would be reasonable to assume that these older models will continue to hold value well into the future, but what about the latest generation of the SUV? It's still too early to make any definitive predictions, but initial resale data from iSeeCars suggests that the latest Land Cruiser should still retain more value over time than the average SUV of its kind.
However, according to that data, the latest Land Cruiser may not be quite as exceptional as older generations. iSeeCars forecasts a 41.8% drop in value over five years for the current hybrid Land Cruiser, compared to a market average of 43.2% for hybrid large SUVs. That's not a huge advantage, but it is notably higher than the overall SUV average of 47% depreciation. The Land Cruiser is comfortably eclipsed in value retention by the 4Runner, which iSeeCars forecasts will shed just 31.7% of its value over the same time frame.
9. There's plenty of competition ... sort of
The Land Cruiser sits in an unusual space in the market, in that it doesn't really have many direct rivals. The Lexus GX shares its platform and offers more interior niceties, but it will cost more. The Land Rover Defender is also a more premium SUV than the Land Cruiser, and although questions linger over its long term reliability, it's just as capable off-road. Given that buyers are clearly paying a premium for the Land Cruiser badge, it doesn't seem right to consider Toyota's cheaper SUVs as direct rivals, although we'll get to that below.
One of its closest rivals is the Ford Bronco, although the Ford starts at a significantly lower price than the Land Cruiser. Likewise, a Jeep Wrangler will be just as capable on a trail, but entry level trims cost much less. The base-spec 2025 Wrangler can be bought for as little as $32,690 excluding fees. Buyers who plan on doing most of their mileage on rather than off the road should also consider one of the many family hauling SUV alternatives on the market, with most major manufacturers now offering at least one in their lineup.
10. Buyers should consider other options in Toyota's lineup
It's safe to assume that only a minority of buyers will be buying a Land Cruiser primarily for its looks and badge. Most buyers will want a decent degree of all-terrain capability as a minimum, and that's where it's worth looking elsewhere in Toyota's current range. We've previously mentioned the 4Runner as a solid alternative to the Land Cruiser, since both share a platform and, in some instances, a powertrain.
Buyers looking for something larger than the 4Runner could also consider the full-sized Sequoia, which in its top-spec form will cost more than a Land Cruiser, but offers superior interior space, impressive off-road capability, and a luxurious flagship Capstone trim. The Grand Highlander is also a potentially worthwhile consideration for buyers who will be doing most of their mileage on the asphalt, since the top-spec Platinum trim is available for a similar price to a mid-spec Land Cruiser, and it offers an extra row of seats and all-wheel drive as standard.