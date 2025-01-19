10 Things You Should Know Before Buying A Toyota Land Cruiser (New Or Used)

Few names hold quite as much sway in the off-road world as the Toyota Land Cruiser. The legendary Japanese SUV has been through many distinct iterations over its decades on sale, with each generation having its own set of fans. For the 2024 model year, Toyota launched its latest Land Cruiser in America, and it's quite a different beast to the previous 200 Series Land Cruiser, which was discontinued in the U.S. after 2021. It's both less expensive and less upmarket than before, although both of those changes come with some compromises.

Buyers in the market for a new or used Land Cruiser will invariably be looking for a few key things. All-terrain capability has remained a key selling point of the nameplate since its inception, as well as reliability. The latest Land Cruiser certainly offers plenty of the former, although for now, it's too early to tell if it can live up to its predecessors' enviable reputation for the latter. Buyers who want to err on the side of caution can pick a tried-and-tested used example instead of the latest model, but no matter whether you're buying new or used, there are a few things worth knowing.