The Tineco Floor One S9 Artist Steam Will Make Your Floors Shine Bright

Sponsored Content. We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Mopping the floor is one of those chores many of us like to put off until the task is inevitable. This would be much less of a chore if you had something as easy to use as a vacuum, especially if it was cordless and always ready to use. Fortunately for you and me, Tineco has built a machine to do exactly that.

The Tineco Floor One S9 Artist Steam is the latest model from an innovative company that has been pushing the boundaries of home care with its clever floor cleaning machines for more than two decades. And while the array of devices Tineco offers may be great, it's the Floor One S9 Artist Steam that I will be concentrating on for now. After a couple of weeks putting it through its paces, I have come to question why I never had a machine like it until now, because it really is pretty impressive.