This Compact Camera Keeps Winning Awards, But It's Not Cheap
At this point, there are some pretty remarkable compact cameras currently on the market. For example, the Sony RX1R III offers professional-level photos despite its small size, but it's a Ricoh product that has truly been making waves since its debut. The Ricoh GR IV compact camera was released in September 2025 and has since won a string of awards. While this is great for the camera's reputation and the brand behind it, the GR IV's high price point of $1,499 doesn't make it easy for photographers to get in on its award-winning technology.
Not long after it first reached photographers' hands, the GR IV made headlines for winning the 2025 Good Design Award, as presented by the Japan Institute for Design Promotion, in October. A month later, it earned another distinction in the form of the 2025 DGP Gold Imaging Award, specifically in the compact camera category. Fast forward to April 2026, and the GR IV added the Best APS-C Compact Camera Award, courtesy of the Technical Image Press Association, to its rapidly expanding list of accolades.
The Ricoh GR IV is undoubtedly a high-quality entrant into the compact camera world that has won over award presenters far and wide. Naturally, though, one has to ask exactly what makes this camera so celebrated and worthy of its multiple awards.
What the Ricoh GR IV brings to the table
Considering its $1,499 price point and increasingly full trophy cabinet, the Ricoh GR IV isn't just any compact camera. This model is the culmination of the 30-year-old Ricoh GR line of cameras, with jurors at the DGP Imaging awards applauding it for pushing the GR series forward technically while still honoring its roots (via Digital Camera World). It carries the same design language as its predecessors, as well as its simple yet effective abilities — albeit with the aid of some advanced technology within.
Despite its small frame (approximately 4.3 inches wide, 2.5 inches tall, 1.3 inches deep) and light 9.2-ounce weight, the Ricoh GR packs a lot in the performance department. The new F2.8 GR lens has a back-illuminated APS-C-like CMOS image sensor with roughly 25.74 million effective pixels. The result is clear images with reduced noise and accurate color reproduction. It also boasts sharp and responsive autofocus, improved image stabilization to reduce angular, rotational, and shift blur, a maximum ISO of 204,800 for extreme low-light shooting, and a boosted shutter speed of 1/16,000 per second for capturing photos of fast-paced subjects.
Though its relatively high price, wealth of features, and advanced tech don't make the Ricoh GR IV one of the best beginner cameras, it's quite an impressive compact camera all the same. One has to imagine there are more awards on its horizon and that the stage is set for the next entry in the Ricoh GR line to take the GR IV's adored attributes to new heights.