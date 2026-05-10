This Compact Camera Keeps Winning Awards, But It's Not Cheap

At this point, there are some pretty remarkable compact cameras currently on the market. For example, the Sony RX1R III offers professional-level photos despite its small size, but it's a Ricoh product that has truly been making waves since its debut. The Ricoh GR IV compact camera was released in September 2025 and has since won a string of awards. While this is great for the camera's reputation and the brand behind it, the GR IV's high price point of $1,499 doesn't make it easy for photographers to get in on its award-winning technology.

Not long after it first reached photographers' hands, the GR IV made headlines for winning the 2025 Good Design Award, as presented by the Japan Institute for Design Promotion, in October. A month later, it earned another distinction in the form of the 2025 DGP Gold Imaging Award, specifically in the compact camera category. Fast forward to April 2026, and the GR IV added the Best APS-C Compact Camera Award, courtesy of the Technical Image Press Association, to its rapidly expanding list of accolades.

The Ricoh GR IV is undoubtedly a high-quality entrant into the compact camera world that has won over award presenters far and wide. Naturally, though, one has to ask exactly what makes this camera so celebrated and worthy of its multiple awards.