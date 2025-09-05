The Sony RX1R III's Best Trick Is Hiding Pro-Level Photos In A Compact Camera

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The Sony RX1R iii is the long anticipated third entry in a line of cameras which are designed to achieve uncompromising pro-level performance in a camera which might easily be mistaken for a simple point-and-shoot. All I needed to see to get excited for the RX1R iii is that it has a 61MP full frame sensor in a fixed lens body that's nearly small enough to fit in a large coat pocket (not that you'd want to carry it in such a way!)

On the surface, with its significant upgrades over the previous generation, the RX1R iii is seriously compelling. However, this thing isn't cheap, and that's putting it mildly. That means that even if in practice this turns out to be the greatest camera ever, it may still cause many potential buyers to hesitate.

Andy Zahn/SlashGear

Due to the high demand for review units, Sony was only able to loan me the camera for less than a week, which wasn't as much time as I'd like in which to evaluate the RX1R iii. However, I made the most of that week to put the camera to the test in as many challenging scenarios as possible. From an expedition into the mountains, to a rock concert, I packed a lot of photography into a short span of time in order to deliver a verdict on whether or not the Sony RX1R iii is worth so very much of your hard earned cash.