Fujifilm Claims It's New Camera Is 'More Than Full Frame'—What Does That Really Mean?

Fujifilm has added a new mirrorless camera to its portfolio, and the company is hyping it up with some curious claims. The GFX100RF is the brand's first digital camera in the GFX series that comes with a fixed lens system. Curiously, Fujifilm is claiming that its latest offering is "more than full frame."

Well, that's because the biggest draw here is the massive 102-megapixel large-format sensor, which is roughly 1.7x bigger than the unit you will find on an average 35mm full-frame image sensor. That means you get some inherent perks here, such as a higher dynamic range with wider tone capture capability, improved low-light performance, and better depth output with more granular subject separation.

Fujifilm says its new offering is the lightest GFX-based camera system it has ever created atop a large-format sensor platform. The underlying Fujifilm GFX 102MP CMOS II HS image sensor tags alongside the X-Processor 5 image processing engine and adopts a next-gen pixel architecture that provides better autofocus and low-light imaging output.

The GFX100RF also marks the first time that an aspect ratio dial has been kitted at the back of the camera. While that is convenient in itself, Fujifilm has also added two new presets viz. 3:4 and 17:6 formats for an added dash of framing versatility. Over at the front sits a digital tele-converter lever that allows three-stage focal length adjustment, beyond the native 35mm preset and going all the way up to 80mm.