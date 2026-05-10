3 Computer Monitor Brands That Outshine Samsung In Price And Quality
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There are a lot of computer monitor brands on the market, making the decision of which to buy from a difficult one. For many, it can come down to simple name recognition, and Samsung is probably one of the most obvious names to go for. Just because something is well-known doesn't automatically mean it's the best option for your money, though. Samsung may have some quality monitors for sale, but several other brands offer similar or higher quality at more compelling prices.
Of course, everyone's needs are different. Maybe you care most about image quality and color values when watching movies or gaming. On the other hand, others may prioritize response time and refresh rate to ensure an optimal gaming experience. Then again, maybe you just want a decent image without having to fork over absurd amounts of money. There's no perfect monitor for everyone, nor is there a perfect brand, but in the case of these Samsung contemporaries, you can at least count on competitive pricing with similar specs.
So, if you're seeing signs that your current computer monitor needs replacing, don't immediately run to Samsung. Do a little shopping around first and dig into these brands that deliver on both the quality and budget fronts.
Dell
Global computer and laptop manufacturer Dell is, like Samsung, a major player in the consumer technology space. It also has plenty of low and high-end monitors that can offer similar or better performance to Samsung's products — and save you some money.
Let's look at basic monitors first. Here, Dell has its E-series, while Samsung has the Essential series. The Dell E-series SE2225HM 22-inch monitor retails for $89.99, has a 100 Hz refresh rate, 1080p resolution, a contrast ratio of 3,000:1, and features a VA panel. Meanwhile, the 22-inch Samsung S33A shares the size, resolution, and 3,000:1 contrast VA panel, and other elements. However, it misses the mark on price, being noticeably more expensive at $114.99, and loses out on refresh rate by maxing out at 60 Hz.
Dell also rivals Samsung's offerings at the pricier end of the spectrum. As an example, the curved 34-inch Dell Alienware AW3425DW costs $799.99 and has a 240 Hz refresh rate, versus the 175 Hz, $1,199 Samsung Odyssey OLED G8 G85SD. Both, however, run at 3,440 x 1,440, are G-sync compatible, and have the same 110 pixels per inch. Granted, not every Dell unit will beat out what Samsung has to offer, but these comparisons go to show there is money to be saved with the brand without sacrificing on the headline specs.
MSI
MSI has become quite a popular brand among gamers, with its monitors proving worth the investment in the eyes of many, even over the likes of Samsung. Even at their most basic, MSI monitors can pack in more for less than competing Samsung models.
The IPS 24-inch MSI Pro MP251 E2 monitor runs $109.99 and delivers a 120 Hz refresh rate, a 1 ms response time, and offers 300 candela per square meter of brightness. Though some specs, like resolution and panel technology, are the same, Samsung's Essential Series T37F 24-inch IPS monitor has an MSRP of $154.99 but has some reduced specs. The refresh rate maxes out at 75 Hz, the quoted response time is 5 ms, and the brightness is 250 candela per square meter.
Of course, given the overall brand's strong focus on gaming monitors, MSI monitors tend to come out on top in performance and cost. While the same in size, resolution, and screen shape as the Samsung 27-inch Odyssey G7 G70D, the MSI MPG 274URDFW E16M wins out in some key areas. Available for $499 from some retailers — a welcome bit cheaper than Samsung's $699.99 MSRP — it overtakes its rival with its 160 Hz refresh rate, .5 ms response time, and the inclusion of Rapid IPS technology for improved color, detail, and contrast.
Asus
Asus has been a constant presence in the PC hardware scene for decades, offering strong products that invariably get the job done. That goes for its monitors, too, which more than hold their own when put up against Samsung's offerings. On the lower end of the spectrum, there's the Asus VP227HF, a 22-inch 1080p IPS monitor retailing for $79.00. Asus' monitor runs at 100 Hz, claims a 1,300:1 contrast ratio, and a 1 ms response time. On the other hand, the Samsung Essential Series T35F, which is pricier at $99.99, has a lower 75 Hz refresh rate, weaker 1,000:1 contrast ratio, and higher 5 ms response time.
Moving to higher-performance and pricier options, Asus still has products that compete with Samsung's offerings. One is the 31.5-inch ASUS ROG Strix WOLED XG32UCWMG. It's an expensive buy at $1,099, but it boasts a 240 Hz refresh rate, a .03 ms response time, and 2,160p resolution. The 32-inch Samsung Odyssey G8 G81SF offers most of the same specs, including the refresh rate, response time, and resolution, but it is more expensive at $1,299.99. The Samsung's QD-OLED panel may also be less desirable in bright rooms, making the Asus the more versatile choice.
How we selected these brands
Selecting these brands was a multi-step process. We first filtered out brands that generally make more expensive or worse products, or both. This resulted in a solid list of mainstream monitor brands, which we then investigated further, seeking out detailed comparisons and finding examples of how they could be better options for gamers and casual computer users alike.
We ensured that the brands had monitors comparable to Samsung. This meant they had to offer monitors that were equivalent to a Samsung product (or products) in terms of the overall specs. This way, any price and feature differences carried more weight, as these monitors were on equal footing otherwise. While there's no way to guarantee that all monitors from these brands will be better and more affordable than Samsung, these specific monitor selections show that Samsung is far from the only game in town.