4 Signs It's Time To Replace Your Computer Monitor

The PC hardware space can be quite wasteful from the environmental perspective. Most peripherals have to be replaced — not because they stop working, but because they are too dumb and slow for the latest version of your operating system or application of choice. However, computer monitors are the rare commodities in the PC industry that can last a long time. That's provided you aren't chasing the ever-ballooning resolution and refresh rates, or the often-futile pursuit of new-fangled technologies like HDR and wide gamut color spaces.

While your processor or RAM modules will become obsolete long before you have to worry about wear and degradation, you are more likely to be forced to replace your monitor because it simply stopped working. This might be great for the environment, but large, unplanned expenses like computer monitors aren't particularly great for your fiscal sanity. Wouldn't it be nice if there were a way to predict your monitor's impending demise months in advance; with just enough of an early warning to get your finances in order?

Fortunately, computer monitors don't usually drop dead with the abruptness and unpredictability of an incandescent bulb. A dying monitor will exhibit plenty of tell-tale signs of poor health long before kicking in the proverbial bucket. Watching out for these symptoms goes a long way towards helping you save up for an expensive monitor in time. Here's how to identify these warning signs telling you that it is time to replace your monitor.