How To Roll Back NVIDIA Drivers (And Why You Might Want To)

Most of us know this scenario: GeForce gives you a pop-up that new NVIDIA drivers are ready to be installed, and then restart the computer. Oftentimes, that's all that happens, and you go about your day without even thinking about it. But sometimes, something goes wrong. A driver causing issues isn't an uncommon problem, but you'll want to know why and when to roll them back — and you may want to manually restart your GPU to see if it helps first before rolling them back.

Advertisement

First, the most common issue: If you're experiencing a lot of graphical lag, hitching, and other graphical errors, rolling back the drivers to a previous version can help. There may also be the case that while a driver update seems fine, it could be causing damage to your graphics card that you don't know about. This isn't uncommon, and oftentimes, a tech publication will report on any widespread driver issues so you know to rollback an update for the health of your rig. Finally, sometimes computers and components simply act up.

There may not be a specific reason for your graphics card to start having issues, but rolling back the drivers to an older version (while also checking other components' updates) can help resolve issues you couldn't find a particular cause for. Rolling back your NVIDIA drivers can seem difficult if you haven't done it before, but the process is simple regardless of whether you're on Windows 10 or 11.

Advertisement