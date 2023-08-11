How To Update Driver For Your Nvidia Graphics Card

Nvidia is one of the most recognizable brands in the graphics card scene thanks to high-quality visual fidelity provided by its products. Indeed, nine times out of ten, if you crack open a high-grade gaming PC, you'll find an Nvidia card within. However, those graphics cards aren't impeccable 24/7. New games are coming out all the time, and the triple-A releases in particular are constantly pushing the boundaries of extreme-quality graphics. In order to keep up with this constant innovation, an Nvidia graphics card needs to be regularly updated.

Nvidia releases new "Game Ready" drivers on a regular basis to coincide with the release of major games, as well as just periodically refresh and tweak its cards' functionality. While it is technically possible to run any game without the most recent drivers, you might not get the best experience. If you went to the trouble of getting a high-level Nvidia card for your PC, the least you could do is keep it up to date.