How To Reset Your PC's Graphics Driver (And Why You Might Want To)

Responsible for rendering images and videos, the GPU, or the Graphical Processing Unit, is an essential component of any computer. It is what lets you enjoy applications that utilize 3D graphics, such as games, design tools, and simulation software. Depending on the prowess of your graphics card, you can even enjoy some of the most demanding AAA titles, such as "Cyberpunk 2077" or "Red Dead Redemption 2".

Unfortunately, as is the case with technology, your devices are bound to run into errors every once in a while — and the graphics card is a susceptible component. Issues with the graphics driver may lead to screen flickering, low frames per second, or even game crashes in some cases. The graphics driver is responsible for bridging the communication between the operating system and the hardware — so a quick reset here can do wonders.

While a full system reboot usually resolves such problems, there's an easier way to reset your computer's graphics driver without having to sit through the spinning Windows icon.