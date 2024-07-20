How To Undervolt Your GPU (And Why You Should)

A graphics card is a vital component in a computer, not just for gamers, but for anyone doing any kind of work that requires rendering graphics. GPUs from the major graphics card brands fit any and every need a person could have for their desktop. If you're building your own PC, there's usually no need to change any of the GPU settings, as it will be good to go out of the box. However, PC aficionados know all about overclocking their graphics cards to get a little more power out of them. The issue with overclocking is the heat that comes along with it: Beefing up the GPU's performance requires it to draw more energy, which means an increase in temperature. Undervolting, on the other hand, does the opposite.

The idea behind undervolting a GPU is to find the least amount of voltage it needs to function normally, without losing performance. Why do this? Because sometimes it's not about achieving the highest possible framerate. Sometimes the default performance is good enough and power consumption, temperatures, and noise takes precedence. When you undervolt your GPU, you can decrease the heat produced from your computer. This is especially useful in a gaming laptop because it will drain the battery a little slower.

The best part is that whether you're an AMD or Nvidia fan, you can undervolt your GPU if you want. The steps are slightly different, but it doesn't require much prior knowledge to do.