What Does MSI Stand For & Why Is The PC Brand So Popular With Gamers?

If you are an avid PC gamer, chances are you might have heard of MSI, the Taiwanese PC brand popular for its gaming laptops, desktop PCs, and PC components. MSI, which is short for Micro-Star International, was founded in 1986, with the company initially focusing on components like motherboards and graphics cards. Today, however, MSI is a familiar name among gamers, thanks to its extensive range of gaming-focused products, which include laptops, desktops, and handhelds. MSI also dabbles with a variety of PC components and accessories.

It was only after the gaming industry exploded in the 2000s that MSI began its evolution into a maker of computers. One of MSI's first standalone products was the MSI Mega PC, a unique product that combined the functionalities of a full-fledged desktop PC and a well-equipped audio center. The MegaPC featured a front end that resembled a mini component system — complete with an LCD panel and a volume dial — but a rear end that featured PC-like ports. MSI's first-ever laptop — the MSI Megabook M510c — was released in 2004. This was a $2,500 machine that was then described by Engadget as "reasonably well equipped."

Fast forward two decades; today, MSI produces a wide range of products, including gaming laptops for every budget, desktops, monitors, gaming peripherals, cooling systems, and even streaming gear. Despite being around for nearly 40 years, MSI is still considered a niche player in the world of laptops and desktop PCs, with a market share considerably less than players like HP, Dell, Asus, and Lenovo. MSI's low market share can be attributed to the fact that the company primarily focuses on the gaming space, although of late, the company has a lineup of products that target the non-gaming crowd.