What Does MSI Stand For & Why Is The PC Brand So Popular With Gamers?
If you are an avid PC gamer, chances are you might have heard of MSI, the Taiwanese PC brand popular for its gaming laptops, desktop PCs, and PC components. MSI, which is short for Micro-Star International, was founded in 1986, with the company initially focusing on components like motherboards and graphics cards. Today, however, MSI is a familiar name among gamers, thanks to its extensive range of gaming-focused products, which include laptops, desktops, and handhelds. MSI also dabbles with a variety of PC components and accessories.
It was only after the gaming industry exploded in the 2000s that MSI began its evolution into a maker of computers. One of MSI's first standalone products was the MSI Mega PC, a unique product that combined the functionalities of a full-fledged desktop PC and a well-equipped audio center. The MegaPC featured a front end that resembled a mini component system — complete with an LCD panel and a volume dial — but a rear end that featured PC-like ports. MSI's first-ever laptop — the MSI Megabook M510c — was released in 2004. This was a $2,500 machine that was then described by Engadget as "reasonably well equipped."
Fast forward two decades; today, MSI produces a wide range of products, including gaming laptops for every budget, desktops, monitors, gaming peripherals, cooling systems, and even streaming gear. Despite being around for nearly 40 years, MSI is still considered a niche player in the world of laptops and desktop PCs, with a market share considerably less than players like HP, Dell, Asus, and Lenovo. MSI's low market share can be attributed to the fact that the company primarily focuses on the gaming space, although of late, the company has a lineup of products that target the non-gaming crowd.
MSI and its long association with gamers
For gamers, MSI's familiar red-and-black dragon logo has become a common sight at some of the world's premier esports tournaments. For several years, MSI has had a deep-rooted involvement in the global gaming ecosystem, which has helped it become a well-established player in the competitive gaming space.
MSI's popularity among gamers stems in part from its strategic sponsorship of high-profile esports tournaments such as ESL One, DreamHack, and the PUBG Global Championship 2023. These events attract millions of viewers and serve as a showcase for MSI's hardware. The brand also sponsors regional competitions in Dota 2 and CS: GO, particularly in Asia and Europe, reinforcing its global presence.
Aside from popular tournaments, MSI makes a notable presence at major gaming expos, such as Computex, Gamescom, and CES, where it unveils new hardware and hosts live matches and influencer demonstrations. MSI has also sponsored professional teams like Fnatic, Flash Wolves, and Cloud9, boosting its brand visibility. If that wasn't enough, MSI even runs its own global tournament series, the Masters Gaming Arena (MGA), which claims to provide a platform for rising talent. This strategy gives MSI a strong presence in spaces where its core audience hangs out — Twitch, Discord, Reddit, and YouTube. MSI also runs its own bulletin board/online forum, which lets its users have an interactive space to discuss MSI products, exchange technical insights, troubleshoot and solve common problems.
MSI's strong lineup of gaming-focused products
Beyond sponsoring major gaming events and supporting gifted gamers, MSI has developed a comprehensive ecosystem of high-end computing products, several of which feature the brand's most advanced and premium-tier (and expensive) hardware. Its gaming laptops, including the "Raider", "Stealth," and "Titan" series, are purpose-built with the latest Intel or AMD processors and paired with high-end NVIDIA GeForce RTX graphics cards. Many of these laptops come with high refresh rate displays, advanced thermal solutions like Cooler Boost technology, and support for fast PCIe Gen 4 SSDs. These are the kind of specs competitive gamers drool over.
As for desktops, MSI has a comprehensive range of products with the MEG series positioned as the highest-tier, followed by MPG series in the mid-range tier, and MAG lineup catering to the entry-level crowd. All these machines feature gamer-friedy features, are overclocking-friendly and are easy to upgrade. The company also has its own software suite called the MSI Center that allows users to adjust fan speeds, lighting, overclocking profiles, and game-specific optimizations.
And then there's the aesthetics. MSI machines look the part. With aggressive designs, RGB lighting zones, and aluminum chassis, MSI gear fits perfectly into a gaming setup, whether it's in a dorm room, or a tournament booth. Ultimately, MSI's popularity amidst gamers stems the company's relentless focus on the gaming vertical and the fact that it understands the needs of its target audience.