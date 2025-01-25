What Is MSI Center (And Should You Uninstall It)?

The overall purpose of MSI Center is to give you more direct control over your gaming PC's components and capabilities with the general intent of powering up for high-impact gaming or strenuous rendering. MSI's performance-related settings include Gaming Mode, User Scenarios, System Diagnosis, and Hardware Monitoring.

Gaming Mode is, of course, a specialized performance setting built with gaming in mind. When enabled, Gaming Mode will automatically tune the PC's performance to handle a particular game, which you set up in advance. This tuning can include reallocating resources, disabling extraneous features, and optimizing visual fidelity. Similarly, the User Scenarios function allows you to switch between a few different system presets for different PC use cases. These include settings like Balanced mode, Extreme Performance for overclocking your CPU or GPU, Super Battery for lowered power consumption, and others.

For practical features, System Diagnosis provides a simple readout of your PC's battery and data usage. You can reoptimize the power delivery or clean out your local storage from here. Hardware Monitoring works similarly, showing you your PC's CPU and GPU usage in real-time.

Besides all the optimization stuff, MSI Center also has a Mystic Lights feature, which allows you to customize your PC's RGB lighting effects if you have them. You can set up a profile, set your favorite colors, control how they strobe, and so on.