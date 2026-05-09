Want Your iPhone's Dark Mode To Be Even Darker? Try This
These days, there are more iPhone settings than most users know what to do with, allowing the iPhoners of the world to fine tune their user experience as much as they desire. If you want your device to front a little less light, you'll want to turn on dark mode — not to be confused with Night Shift.
Dark mode is a setting that essentially lets you replace the standard bright backgrounds on your device and its apps with black or dark grey color schemes. The setting was designed to help reduce eye strain for iPhone users, particularly in low-light situations. Dark mode can be helpful for users who struggle with low-contrast digital displays, and it also helps extend battery life.
You can engage dark mode in your iPhone's Display & Brightness section in the Settings screen. While enabling dark mode on your iPhone can be a welcome upgrade for many users, however, the setting doesn't quite get dark enough for some. You can go a little darker into dark mode if you like, though there's not a single setting available on iPhone to do so. Instead, you will need to adjust multiple different settings to make it happen. Here's how.
Follow these steps to go darker in iPhone's dark mode
Taking your iPhone deeper into dark mode isn't particularly difficult, as it is really just a matter of making a few simple tweaks to other settings on the device. The first of those settings can even be accessed right from your home screen by following these steps.
- Tap and hold an empty area on your home screen. When the apps start to jiggle, press the Edit button in the top left corner, then select Customize in the pop-up window.
- In the Customize window, select Dark.
The icons on your home screen should show dark backgrounds. Next, you'll make some Settings adjustments.
- Open Settings from your home screen and click into Display & Brightness.
- Click into the Liquid Glass settings and select the Tinted option.
With this setting engaged, you should see increased darkness and definition on your home screen. Next you'll need to make adjustments in the Accessibility settings.
- Open Settings on your home screen, then click Accessibility.
- In this window, select Display & Text Size.
- From the available options, you'll need to turn on Show Borders, Reduce Transparency, and Increase Contrast by clicking the toggle next to each and turning it green.
Once those adjustments are made, you should see an increase in depth, darkness, and definition on your device's home screen. The overall effect should be not only aesthetically pleasing, but considerably easier on your eyes even if you don't struggle with vision issues. If you hate the look, you can easily disable dark mode and the additional effects by reversing the above changes.