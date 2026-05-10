Are RFID-Blocking Wallets Still Needed Or Useful In 2026?

The switch to cashless payment methods like debit and credit cards has, fortunately, eased the burden of carrying around cash for many people. Most credit cards feature contactless payments, too. You simply tap your card against a payment terminal, and the transaction is completed. This is all thanks to near-field communication (NFC), a short-range form of RFID technology. RFID stands for radio-frequency identification — a technology that uses electromagnetic fields to transfer data between two devices. This eliminates the need for you to swipe your card or insert it into a reader, making transactions way quicker. If this raises concerns, though, you are not alone.

Theoretically, anyone with an RFID reader could get close enough to you to try to steal data from your contactless card without it ever leaving your pocket. This is where the market for RFID-blocking wallets comes into play. Manufacturers line these wallets with conductive materials like copper or aluminum that act as a shield against RFID signals. To make a payment, you have to intentionally pull your card out of your wallet. RFID skimming is a legitimate concern in theory, but in practice, it's a relatively rare method of financial fraud.

There's no harm in opting for wallets with RFID shielding, but you likely don't need the extra protection. There aren't many real-world stories of RFID skimming being successfully carried out. American Express highlights that contactless payments are encrypted, which makes hacking very difficult. Even in the worst hypothetical, reaching out to your bank is usually enough to reverse fraudulent charges.