Using Tap-To-Pay Often? Here's How Your Transactions Are Kept Safe & Secure

Cashless payments have come a long way since American Express introduced its plastic credit card in 1959. For modern consumers, two factors are at a premium when choosing a payment method, convenience and security, both of which have caused contactless tap-to-pay systems to rocket in popularity. They are powered by near field communication, or NFC technology, in which payment systems like mobile wallets transmit a radio frequency identification (RFID) signal with a one-time use transaction token, ensuring the security of your purchase by eliminating fraudsters' ability to repurpose the transaction data.

Tap-to-pay harkens back to South Korea's 1995 UPass system, in which riders could tap payment terminals to pay for their rides on public transit. In the years that followed, public services and companies ranging from gas stations to McDonald's quickly followed suit. Once Google and Apple introduced their phone wallet apps in 2011 and 2014, respectively, contactless payments became more convenient and secure than ever.

Yet, while international consumers readily adopted the payment method, major American retailers lagged behind until the COVID-19 pandemic, when a desire to reduce contact with communal surfaces led to a 150% rise in usage. Market researchers expect this trend to continue, with one research firm, Precedence Research, predicting a 380% growth over the next decade. Despite its ubiquity, most users don't understand the technology powering their new favorite payment method, nor do they realize the security ramifications of its adoption.