4 Major Retailers Where You Still Can't Use Apple Pay

Despite Apple's claim that Apple Pay is available at over 85% of retailers across the United States, several of the country's biggest and most recognizable retailers still don't support it in one form or another. If you're someone who likes to rely solely on your Apple Wallet, there are some major places where you should expect to run into roadblocks.

Hobby Lobby is one; it may be a haven for crafters, decorators, and DIYers, but it's also one of the few large retail chains that only allows Apple Pay in limited scenarios. Across the nation, you cannot use Apple Pay in-store at Hobby Lobby. Its registers still require physical cards or cash, which means Apple Pay, Google Pay, or any other tap-to-pay solution is a no-go for in-person purchases.

That said, Apple Pay is acceptable for online purchases through its site. You can also use PayPal online, as well as traditional options like Visa, MasterCard, American Express, Discover, and Hobby Lobby gift cards. For now, unless you're shopping online, Apple Pay users will need to carry a physical card into Hobby Lobby or choose another payment option.