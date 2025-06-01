Are Apple Pay And Apple Wallet The Same Thing?

Once you've added your credit or debit card to the Apple Wallet app, you're all set to use the Apple Pay feature on your Apple device. Apple Pay is a mobile payment service that eliminates the need to carry credit or debit cards when shopping. It allows you to use your Apple device to pay for items you purchase from both offline and online stores.

For instance, if you want to use your iPhone to pay for an item that you've purchased from an offline store, you simply need to double-tap the power button on your iPhone and authenticate your identity. Then, bring your iPhone close to the contactless symbol that appears in the store's card reader. Your iPhone will automatically make the payment using the card set as the default in the Apple Wallet app.

Similarly, you can purchase stuff online using Apple Pay. At the checkout screen, select the Apple Pay button from the list of available payment options. Then, confirm all the details, and double-tap the power button to authenticate your identity and make the payment.

So, you see, the main difference between Apple Pay and the Apple Wallet app is that the latter stores all your card details, whereas the former offers a secure way to make online and offline purchases. Therefore, it wouldn't be incorrect to say that both services are interconnected, and their primary advantage is that they eliminate the need for you to carry your credit or debit card physically with you wherever you go.

