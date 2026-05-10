Who Makes KitchenAid Dishwashers And Where Are They Manufactured?

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KitchenAid is generally recognized as one of the more reliable major appliance manufacturers, and it has been in the industry for more than a century. First springing onto the scene with the invention of the iconic KitchenAid Stand Mixer in 1919, the KitchenAid logo can these days be found on dozens of other kitchen and household products, including everything from refrigerators, microwaves, ovens, and small appliances.

The brand also manufactures a wide range of dishwashers, which have been ranked among the best on the market by notable consumer reviewers. While KitchenAid has a wide range of offerings available, its dishwashers are also generally well-rated by real-world customers, with many boasting user reviews of at least 4.5 stars or higher on their product pages. They are also available for purchase through many major retailers.

Given the company's esteem in the consumer appliance market, and its more than 100 years of production, you might be surprised to learn that KitchenAid doesn't technically make its dishwashers itself. Instead, they are manufactured by the company that owns KitchenAid, the Whirlpool Corporation, and that has been the case since Whirlpool acquired the brand in 1986.