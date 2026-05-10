Who Makes KitchenAid Dishwashers And Where Are They Manufactured?
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KitchenAid is generally recognized as one of the more reliable major appliance manufacturers, and it has been in the industry for more than a century. First springing onto the scene with the invention of the iconic KitchenAid Stand Mixer in 1919, the KitchenAid logo can these days be found on dozens of other kitchen and household products, including everything from refrigerators, microwaves, ovens, and small appliances.
The brand also manufactures a wide range of dishwashers, which have been ranked among the best on the market by notable consumer reviewers. While KitchenAid has a wide range of offerings available, its dishwashers are also generally well-rated by real-world customers, with many boasting user reviews of at least 4.5 stars or higher on their product pages. They are also available for purchase through many major retailers.
Given the company's esteem in the consumer appliance market, and its more than 100 years of production, you might be surprised to learn that KitchenAid doesn't technically make its dishwashers itself. Instead, they are manufactured by the company that owns KitchenAid, the Whirlpool Corporation, and that has been the case since Whirlpool acquired the brand in 1986.
Where KitchenAid dishwashers are made
KitchenAid has roots in Ohio, so it feels only fitting that the brand was purchased by Whirlpool, which also hails from the Midwest. Interestingly, Whirlpool was founded just under a decade prior to the birth of KitchenAid, with the company coming into being in Benton Harbor, Michigan circa 1911. In the century-plus since its founding, Whirlpool has gobbled up many other brands in addition to KitchenAid. The corporation also claims ownership over Maytag and Amana, both of which trailed KitchenAid in our recent ranking of dishwasher brands.
Perhaps more important than its ownership portfolio, it's worth noting that Whirlpool has long held a reputation for relegating its production largely to facilities located in the continental United States. That list includes many products in the KitchenAid family with the brand claiming some 80% of the major appliances it sells in the U.S. are also manufactured there.
As for its dishwashers, it turns out they are manufactured fairly close to the birthplace of the KitchenAid brand, with the products reportedly coming together on production lines in a Whirlpool facility in Findlay, Ohio. For the record, they are made in the same Findlay facility in which Whirlpool's own dishwashers are manufactured. This location is actually the company's largest producer of dishwashers and has now been in operation for well over five decades.