The Most (And Least) Reliable Dishwasher Brands, According To Consumer Reports

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When buying a new dishwasher, shoppers are often drawn to sleek finishes, futuristic cycles, and high-tech features. It's easy to focus on aesthetics and technology, but while curb appeal matters, consistent performance is the most important factor. A dishwasher is a kitchen appliance designed for functionality, and reliability should be your number one priority over cosmetic extras.

Before buying, look past the marketing hype to determine which models are truly built to last. To give an unbiased, data-driven assessment, Consumer Reports surveyed over 66,000 members, gathering real-world insights on reliability and owner satisfaction across every major brand. Their findings were a starting point, but we conducted even more research to find common issues or positive notes among current model lineups.

The results clearly show that a high price does not guarantee quality, nor does a familiar luxury nameplate mean flawless performance. You may be surprised that some of the most expensive luxury brands ranked near the bottom for reliability, while some budget-friendly options were absolute workhorses, delivering clean dishes for years without issue. Starting from the least reliable to the most, this list will help you decide how to spend your money wisely on a machine that performs, regardless of its price tag.