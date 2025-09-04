Every Major Dishwasher Brand Ranked Worst To Best
Dishwashers have become one of the key features in any modern cooking space. The first dishwashers were hand-turned, with the device patented in 1850. Dishwashing has come a long way since then. In what's perhaps a bit of a surprise, 67.5% of American households in 2015 had a dishwasher, and more recently the trending notion of installing two dishwashers in the kitchen has hit the airwaves. With two, proponents argue that putting dishes away becomes a relic of old times, and the dishwashers can instead act as washing units and cabinets, all in one.
Whether you're hip to the idea of installing a second dishwasher or content with a solo installation, replacement will eventually become necessary. When you set out to find a new dishwasher, key features like cleaning power, reliability, and running cost will all factor heavily. While many dishwashers present themselves as shiny new toys that can provide ample cleaning functionality, the reality is that not all dishwashers are created equal. Which dishwasher brand is most reliable? Some of the best are more than capable of providing reliable service in your kitchen for a decade or more. Others frequently experience leaks and other problems. These are some of the best, as well as a few brands that might be better left in the showroom.
16. Electrolux
The least reliable dishwashers around are consistently named as Electrolux models. Electrolux owners are most frequently dissatisfied with their dishwashers, and the company itself can be a challenge to work with. Users note that the warranty on Electrolux dishwashers are managed by a third party, making repairs and maintenance needs harder to manage. Anyone thinking they might be able to fix the dishwasher themselves is likely to find expensive spare and replacement parts, too.
It's also important to keep in mind that Electrolux makes Frigidaire, which also has a substantially bad track record among users. Machines from both companies frequently seem to flood, the machines are noisy and expensive to run, and the control panel's circuitry appears to be cheaply designed. This electronics issue is frequently cited as being just minor enough not to trigger a breakdown in the device until right around the time its warranty is set to expire, leaving owners on the hook to manage the ensuing crisis.
15. Beko
Beko is another dishwasher brand that experiences breakdowns at an elevated frequency. Owners often see issues with cleaning power in Beko models, and the brand as a whole has more than a few concerns over long term durability. These traits start the brand's dishwashers off on a definitively negative footing. Ecowiser, a third-party commentator on sustainability, goes as far as to call it the top dishwasher brand to avoid in its own roundup of unreliable makes. The outlet notes that customers have found their warranty claims denied at times, on top of the expensive nature of repairs for the dishwashers.
Poor customer service is a major red flag when considering any brand for your appliances or other routine purchasing needs. This track record of negative customer interactions with the after-sales team alongside reliability issues makes Beko a strong contender among the worst brands available.
14. Haier
Another dishwasher brand under the scrutiny of Ecowiser, Haier, gained the dubious honor of being the outlet's third-worst brand. Once again, much of the trouble among Haier models comes as a result of poor customer service. The company has a tendency to lean into unhelpful suggestions and is frequently slow or unresponsive.
Issues are sadly a common experience for Haier dishwasher owners. Some Haier dishwashers do an average job of washing and drying, but this seems to be the brand's performance ceiling. Buyers have reported a notable level of breakdowns in the first few months of ownership — a problem that speaks to poor build quality or a lack of quality control — and inconsistencies abound in models that do continue working. Drying effectiveness is hit or miss among even the stronger performers, and cleaning is equally spotty, making this a brand to avoid.
13. Kenmore
The Kenmore brand is a household name, coming into focus alongside Sears, but it is frequently rated among the worst brands. Since the demise of the Sears brand, Kenmore has become less prominent in the appliance marketplace, but its products can still be found at big box stores and even online. Kenmore isn't a manufacturer, though. Even with over a century in business, the company is actually more of a rebrander. Others make Kenmore appliances, specifically water-based appliances like washing machines and dishwashers, rolling off Whirlpool production lines.
This means that Kenmore doesn't have nearly as much control over its products as its competitors, and the results show. Cleaning dishes seems to be a particularly weak point in the Kenmore dishwasher lineup, making the device unsuitable to the task it was literally designed to accomplish. Similarly, mechanical failures and lackluster customer service round out a generally poor experience for owners. Leaks are common, and it would seem that a brand respected in other appliance conversations simply missed the mark on its dishwasher segment.
12. Hotpoint
Hotpoint is a dishwasher brand commonly found in the UK and other parts of Europe. However, steering clear might be advisable no matter where you encounter it. Hotpoint is Ecowiser's fourth worst dishwasher brand, with frequent breakdown issues and specific complaints of leaks taking center stage among user experiences. Hotpoint is noted as a cost-effective option, so it might be tempting to think that a cut-rate price tag — especially if you find one on sale at an even greater reduction — makes it worth the investment. The reality is that many customers who find out about Hotpoint's reliability issues the hard way have to deal with other repairs that come into the picture due to damaging leaks.
Naturally, as with many other brands found at the bottom of this list, Hotpoint has been known to provide unresponsive and generally poor customer service to those calling in about issues with their appliance. Drying cycles in Hotpoint machines are lacking in potency, and the devices simply tend to break down far quicker than buyers are prepared to accept.
11. Samsung
Samsung offers a bit of a mixed bag. The company is among the most prominent TV manufacturers, and it builds high-quality products in other device and appliance spheres. Samsung ranks near the middle of the pack when comparing washing machine brands but takes top billing among smartphone brand options. The company's productivity and lifestyle gadgets seem pristinely designed and feature cutting-edge tools and technology, while its appliances lag just a bit.
Reviews of the Samsung dishwasher lineup are somewhat mixed. Outlets providing feedback on the devices frequently name them among some of the better choices, but Samsungs are typically rated toward the bottom of the "good" models. Authorized Service (providing repair services in Ohio's Miami Valley) names Samsung as its last entry among ten of the best dishwasher brands, while others place it slightly higher. Still, other trusted reviewers like The New York Times' Wirecutter leave out Samsung models altogether. Samsung has caught flack in the past for an unacceptable rate of failure among its dishwashers. Among the worst seem to be the built-in range.
10. Amana
Amana flies under the radar in the crowded and competitive marketplace of dishwashers. It's a solid option among budget brands but certainly falls short when compared to a slate of premium or even mid-tier options for washing and drying kitchen gear. The dishwashers are typically quite loud, but they get the job done without much fuss. Amana dishwashers won't feature any premium settings or feature inclusions, such as timers or advanced cycle settings. These appliances aren't going to feature highly on any list of energy-efficient cleaners, either.
When it comes to budget brands, Amana provides a simple and reliable product that's hard to find much fault with. The only real drawback is in its drying capabilities. Amana dishwashers are known to provide weak drying, so airing out your dishes before putting them away is likely in the cards for Amana owners and those considering a purchase.
9. Maytag
Maytag is one of the few appliance makers that still builds goods in the United States (although not all models or appliance types get this home-built treatment). The brand receives high praise from The New York Times' Wirecutter outlet. The paper calls one of the brand's models its runner-up (Maytag's MDB8959SKZ unit). It noted that plastic kitchen containers dry better in this dishwasher than in most other models the outlet tested. However, the racks aren't adjustable; they don't include stemware holders built into the framework, and the racks don't glide smoothly.
The praise received here is somewhat cloudy, and that's where it ends. While others note the presence of high-pressure jets playing a role in the brand's offerings, plenty of outlets reviewing dishwashers leave Maytag off their lists entirely. This results in a largely forgettable mid-tier dishwasher that will likely do the job reasonably well without and major wow factor.
8. Whirlpool
Whirlpool frequently features in roundups of quality brands and is among the most reliable home appliance brands across all categories. The Whirlpool range features a five-year limited warranty and the company is known for good customer service, unlike a number of other brands featured lower down the pecking order. Some Whirlpool models can be found within the budget range, but the typical dishwasher averages between $500 and $800, placing the brand firmly in the mid-to-high-end tier of appliances.
Whirlpool dishwashers routinely feature a stainless steel tray rather than a plastic one, improving the general durability of the unit. They're not particularly loud, either, allowing you to run it relatively comfortably throughout the day and night if necessary. Some models are not Energy Star certified, meaning they aren't exactly energy efficient as a rule, but overall, Whirlpool models begin a turning of the corner. There's plenty more good than bad to be reported here, placing them among the contenders for some of the best available units around.
7. KitchenAid
KitchenAid is a brand with plenty of staying power. The dishwashers in its range are generally high-powered ones that do the job well. Solid durability is also a common feature of models bearing the KitchenAid emblem, and plenty of technology goes into the design of these appliances. The result is a well-rounded cleaning unit that easily finds itself at home in a busy household and kitchen.
The primary drawback of the KitchenAid brand is its maintenance requirements. The dishwashers do a generally great job of cleaning plates and cutlery, but the filters and spray arms need frequent attention to perform at their best. A drop-off in cleanliness takes place faster than might be seen as typical among KitchenAid washers, leading owners to clean the units more frequently than they'd probably like. This leaves it among some of the higher performers, blocked off from some of the top spots as a result of the increased workload required of owners to get the cleaning power they desire out of the appliances.
6. Thermador
Thermador is one of the least serviced dishwasher brands around. This is great news for homeowners in the market for a new appliance and seeking a reliable unit that won't bring too much hassle into the kitchen. However, it's important to know that Thermador is part of the Bosch family, and its dishwashers are essentially scaled-down Bosch models. Thermador dishwashers also no longer ship with the potent "Star Speed" cycle that washed and dried dishes reliably well in just 20 minutes. This feature left the Thermador lineup during the pandemic years as a result of supply chain weaknesses in production and hasn't returned.
Thermador dishwashers are fine appliances, but they are functionally a low-end Bosch unit rather than standing alone with a unique identity. Moreover, for what you're getting from a Thermador device, it's likely that you're overpaying for the luxury-adjacent cleaning tool. They stand out of reach for buyers working in the midrange of the market, all without matching the performance of a true Bosch model.
5. GE
GE dishwashers frequently take home praise, but it's not usually heaped on the brand as a solo standout but rather a high-quality option among other solid performers. GE dishwashers aren't noted as the frontrunner by any outlet, yet they quietly rack up accolades in the background. The New York Times' Wirecutter mentions the GE Café CDT888 among its favorites (with the high-end model featuring as a luxury pick). Other authorities in the dishwashing arena, like Fred's Appliances, give the brand third billing.
It's noted that GE dishwashers tend to perform well over lengthy usage periods, frequently remaining a viable household appliance for a decade or longer before requiring attention. The brand's models feature third racks for convenient cutlery washing, integrated sensor technology, and other upgrades that make washing dishes faster and more efficient. GE units are a great choice overall for those in the market for a new dishwasher.
4. Cove
Cove is a luxury brand through and through. These dishwashers sell for well over $2,000, outpricing the average model by two to three times. They're luxurious and opulent. However, the Cove range of dishwashers aren't equally effective at producing immaculate dishes and other kitchenware. It's for this reason that the Cove brand doesn't take a higher spot in these rankings. Frankly, while the brand makes good dishwashers, without an immaculate clean and bone-dry finish to round out the product, there's only so high a dishwasher like this can be rated.
Cove dishwashers have a lot to love within their builds, though. A third rack offers a space for utensils that's out of the way and also deep enough to fit ladles and other bulkier items. It also features an interior light to help make loading and unloading just a bit easier. Cove dishwashers are also WiFi enabled, providing an app that tells users how long their cycle is set to continue alongside other metrics. These units also come with a five-year warranty, rounding out a reliable machine. However, stain-fighting power is lacking, and adjustability within the dishwasher means that it's often hard to lock in the perfect angle for the range of dishes you're sure to be washing with each load. There's a lot to like and plenty left lacking in these high-end appliances.
3. LG
LG is a brand synonymous with quality appliances and electronics, it also manufactures a significant portion of its own parts, leading to solid general reliability. However, in recent years the quality of the brand's dishwashers has taken a dip. Numerous technological introductions have made their way into the framework of a standard LG dishwasher, including Wi-Fi connectivity, water usage efficiency improvements, and steam cleaning functionality.
Because of this, LG dishwashers have become far more expensive to fix — a frequent problem. With more electronic controls and sophisticated systems, there's more room for error and ultimately for failure within the machine, too. Unfortunately, LG dishwashers have seen a sliding durability alongside these enhancements, as well as lackluster customer support. Yale Appliance found LG to have the lowest service rate among dishwasher brands in its research on dishwasher reliability. Running an LG dishwasher will properly clean your dishes, but it's worth remembering that replacement parts and repairs can be quite expensive due to the high end electronics and wealth of features found within these models.
2. Miele
Miele takes the runner up spot in the race to the peak of dishwashing power and reliability. In reality, the podium here is occupied prominently by two powerhouses and isn't really threatened by any other competitors for this level of superiority. Miele takes serious praise from Good Housekeeping and The New York Times' Wirecutter, both naming Miele devices as their best picks overall.
Others place the brand toward the middle of the pack while still noting the brand's commitment to durability and sustainable washing — some cycle options feature water use as low as six liters. While reliability and longevity are major selling points, perhaps the most glaring issue with the Miele lineup can be found at the cash register. The brand's product offerings are slimmer in selection than many others out there, and the units ring up at a premium price tag. However, you get what you pay for, and if you can swing it, a Miele dishwasher is likely to last you a long time with little hassle.
1. Bosch
Bosch is the king of dishwashers. The brand makes reliable products across a range of marketplace sectors, and its dishwashers consistently rank among the best. Numerous outlets call its products the best dishwashers available, including Authorized Service and Texas Appliance Outlet Store, and BBC Good Food names the integrated Bosch Series 6 dishwasher as its top pick for the subcategory.
Bosch appliances are built to last, with the typical unit delivering at least a decade of service in the average kitchen. They are built with stainless steel interiors and run at a quiet noise level that's not likely to wake even the lightest sleeper. With such high praise coming across numerous outlets for the brand, it's clear that Bosch dishwashers are the cream of the crop, edging out its only real competitor for the pinnacle of kitchen cleanliness in Miele.
Methodology
This ranking of dishwasher brands sought to characterize and contextualize individual strengths and hang-ups across the market. We combed through research done by a wide variety of outlets like The New York Times' Wirecutter, BBC Good Food, Good Housekeeping, and Ecowiser (among others). We also sought to understand the repair needs and breakdown likelihood from direct sources like Yale Appliance and Authorize Service. Aggregating the findings across these various sources, we were able to build a clear hierarchy of reliability and value to consumers.