Every Major Dishwasher Brand Ranked Worst To Best

Dishwashers have become one of the key features in any modern cooking space. The first dishwashers were hand-turned, with the device patented in 1850. Dishwashing has come a long way since then. In what's perhaps a bit of a surprise, 67.5% of American households in 2015 had a dishwasher, and more recently the trending notion of installing two dishwashers in the kitchen has hit the airwaves. With two, proponents argue that putting dishes away becomes a relic of old times, and the dishwashers can instead act as washing units and cabinets, all in one.

Whether you're hip to the idea of installing a second dishwasher or content with a solo installation, replacement will eventually become necessary. When you set out to find a new dishwasher, key features like cleaning power, reliability, and running cost will all factor heavily. While many dishwashers present themselves as shiny new toys that can provide ample cleaning functionality, the reality is that not all dishwashers are created equal. Which dishwasher brand is most reliable? Some of the best are more than capable of providing reliable service in your kitchen for a decade or more. Others frequently experience leaks and other problems. These are some of the best, as well as a few brands that might be better left in the showroom.