5 Key Signs Your Dishwasher Is About To Break

It can be a challenge to find the right dishwasher, but even when you settle on one you want, it can still break down over time. Much like a washing machine or other major appliance.

The thing is, it can sometimes be difficult to figure out if your dishwasher's quirks are the result of a major problem or a minor annoyance. It can also be tough to know if it's something that can be fixed or not without calling in a professional, which can run up a bit of a bill even before accounting for dishwasher repair or replacement.

Some situations, like a machine that's over a decade old or the desire to upgrade an old model to something more energy efficient, lean far more towards replacement. However, not every odd sound or unexpected puddle is a sure sign of severe damage or busted internals. The trick is knowing what to look for and what it might mean.