Are Dishwashers More Sanitary Than Handwashing? This Is What Scientists Have To Say

For many households, the choice between washing dishes in the sink or by machine is a daily debate. Is scrubbing your dishes by hand the cleaner way, or can you trust dishwashers from the best brands to do a better job? It turns out that when you ask the experts, the answer is pretty clear, thanks to the science of how to safely deal with bacteria and viruses.

The simple answer is that dishwashers are far more effective at killing bacteria, period. Most dishwashers heat the water to at least 145º Fahrenheit, which is hot enough to kill off a wide range of harmful microbes. Washing dishes in water that hot would be at the very least uncomfortable, and could cause burns or skin damage with prolonged exposure. And while bacteria can accumulate near a dishwasher's rubber seals, most of those microbes are harmless. On the other hand, handwashing tools like sponges and cloths are loaded with the kind of fast-growing bacteria its best to avoid, although they're not among the germiest items you touch every day. If you still prefer handwashing, you should replace your sponges and dishcloths once a week and wash and sanitize them periodically using hot water, detergent, and a bleach solution.